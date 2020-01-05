Suhana Khan, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

Jan 05, 2020

It’s the first week of January, and we spotted several celebrities looking super fancy as they rang in the new year with their celebrations. Some had fancy parties while some celebrated with their near and dear ones with a close-knit affair. Shah Rukh Khan who partied with his children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, his wife Gauri and some other close friends including Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep and also Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor travelled to London to welcome the New Year 2020 in style, and she had an accidental meeting with Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and also Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. The actor was in Switzerland’s Gstaad along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan.

Funnily enough, Kareena also ended up meeting with some Bollywood friends for the New Year while they celebrated in Switzerland. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were also in the snowy country.

Anushka Sharma shared a photo on her Instagram along with Virat Kohli, Saif and Kareena. Sitting in between are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The stars pose happily with a smile on their faces as Anushka captioned: “Happy New Year”. And we have to say, this seems to be a very stylish beginning to the year.Here’s a look at this week’s best and worst dressed celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena looked stunning in a white gown, she wore a fur coat to help her with the freezing temperatures of Switzerland and looked gorgeous as always. The flared gown had a high neckline and was sleeveless, a matching white cape cascaded at the back. We are loving the short hair on Kareena.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif looked as dapper as always in a well-structured tuxedo

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in an overlap beaded interstellar gown by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and she looked absolutely stunning in the sequinned grey number. Her short hair was neat as always and sported heavy eye make-up along with strappy heels.

Virat Kohli

Virat also went for a tuxedo and was looking perfect standing next to Anushka.

Suhana Khan

Balmain has the most gorgeous looking outfits, and the luxury brand is really not something everyone can afford, and while Suhana’s Balmain dress maybe for a whopping Rs 2,70,000 (approximately), we think Suhana looks great in it, but maybe a different pair of shoes would have looked better.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s Rebecca Dewan lehenga in light blue which she wore for make-up artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding is absolute love and Katrina looked great in it.

(All images: Instagram)

