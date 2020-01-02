e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Suhana Khan’s New Year 2020 party dress by Balmain costs as much as a couple’s luxury vacation

Suhana Khan’s New Year 2020 party dress by Balmain costs as much as a couple’s luxury vacation

Suhana wore an asymmetrical one-shouldered black Balmain knit mini dress that she paired with strappy golden heels, the dress had a very interesting dragon detailing at the neckline, that went across her chest and down to her waist.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:16 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Suhana wore an asymmetrical one-shouldered black Balmain knit mini dress that she paired with strappy golden heels, the dress had a very interesting dragon detailing at the neckline.
Suhana wore an asymmetrical one-shouldered black Balmain knit mini dress that she paired with strappy golden heels, the dress had a very interesting dragon detailing at the neckline.(INSTAGRAM, Balmain website)
         

Many Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year with grand festivities and huge parties. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SIngh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and plenty others went around town to beckon the new year, 2020.

Hindustantimes

Bollywood’s original superstar, or better known as King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the New Year alongside his family and friends at a grand New Year Party at his Alibaug farmhouse, just off the coast of Mumbai. Interior designer and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan shared a series of pictures from the night, giving everyone a peak into the grand celebration, which was still a close-knit affair. Also in attendance were Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Ananya Panday who was rocking a solid Barbie pink latex mini by Oh Polly, Tanya Ghavri had styled her uber-chic New Year’s look.

Hindustantimes

Among the string of pictures, a particular image where one sees Shah Rukh, his eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana, all donning the same black denim hoodie jacket and looking quite dapper.

Also read: Is Suhana Khan’s comfy, casual style inspired by dad Shah Rukh Khan? Check out her best looks

While Shah Rukh wears only the jacket, Aryan wore his over a bright red Givenchy sweatshirt and camo cargo pants while Suhana wore her’s over an asymmetrical one-shouldered black Balmain knit mini dress that she paired with strappy golden heels, the dress had a very interesting dragon detailing at the neckline, that went across her chest and down to her waist. Little munchkin AbRam is also spotted in the picture, wearing a black cap. “2020,” Gauri captioned the images.

Hindustantimes

While everyone looked stunning, it was Suhana’s dress that bowled us over. The stunning dress by international luxury couturier Balmain cost a whopping £2,875, which is approximately Rs 2,70,000, and could easily cover a luxury vacation for most of us. Well, one outfit in Suhana’s wardrobe is as good as a chunk of our life savings.

What do you think of Suhana’s dress, would you pay so much for a dress?

