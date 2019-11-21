Suhana Khan is the next millennial style icon thanks to her comfy, casual style like father Shah Rukh Khan

fashion-and-trends

Suhana Khan, the apple of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eyes hasn’t made her Bollywood debut, yet, but the young star kid has a pretty solid fan base waiting for her to debut on the silver screen already. King Khan’s only daughter, Suhana recently appeared as a lovelorn youth in a short film The Grey Part of Blue and fans all around went wild by her enigmatic screen presence.

Not just Suhana, but the whole Khan clan seems to have a love for denims and white. While Gauri wore a white lace cami top and Christian Louboutin pumps with her jeans, Suhana paired a white t-shirt with her denim overalls.

Star kids have always been in the public eye, and the masses absolutely love following the star-studded luxurious lives of these youngsters, whether it’s Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor or even little Taimur Ali Khan, there’s something about star kids that always piques the interest of the masses who follow Bollywood religiously.

Suhana though, unlike other star kids, doesn’t seem to care much for the spotlight, and whenever pictures of her do appear online, she is always seen dressed simply, mostly in jeans and t-shirts, and the college student absolutely loves her denims and white tops.

Denims are a must-have in everybody’s wardrobe, and are a timeless part of your wardrobe, be it the baggy jeans, flared bottoms, skin-tight, jeggings, hot shorts, overalls, jumpsuits, ripped denims, and more! We all have that one pair of jeans that we refuse to part with. For those of you who don’t really wish to invest a lot of money into clothes that will most definitely soon be out of trend, jeans are the saving grace that are stylish yet affordable. And Suhana Khan is proof that wearing white on denims is the best way to wear denims at all, so if you wish to stick to a minimalistic style and still look fly as heaven.

Take cue from Suhana’s simplistic style and get inspired on how to look glamourous while wearing your comfy-most denims and simple white tees. Here’s how:

Suhana sports a tank top with ripped skinny denims and a black belt. ( Instagram )

Suhana’s bejewelled hot shorts and loose white shirt combo as she hugs brother Aryan is love! ( Instagram )

Suhana’s ripped denims and loose full-sleeved t-shirt are perfect for a casual day out, glam it up with a burst of red on the lips like her. ( Instagram )

Suhana takes advantage of the golden hour and takes a selfie in her light blue denim shorts and plain white shirt combo. Breathtaking! ( Instagram )

Do you love denims as much as Suhana?

