e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Suhana Khan is the next millennial style icon thanks to her comfy, casual style like father Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana, unlike other star kids, doesn’t seem to care much for the spotlight, and whenever pictures of her do appear online, she is always seen dressed simply, mostly in jeans and t-shirts. Take cue from her style and get inspired!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:57 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Suhana, unlike other star kids, doesn’t seem to care much for the spotlight, and whenever pictures of her do appear online, she is always seen dressed simply, mostly in jeans and t-shirts. Take cue from her style and get inspired!
Suhana, unlike other star kids, doesn’t seem to care much for the spotlight, and whenever pictures of her do appear online, she is always seen dressed simply, mostly in jeans and t-shirts. Take cue from her style and get inspired!(Instagram)
         

Suhana Khan, the apple of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eyes hasn’t made her Bollywood debut, yet, but the young star kid has a pretty solid fan base waiting for her to debut on the silver screen already. King Khan’s only daughter, Suhana recently appeared as a lovelorn youth in a short film The Grey Part of Blue and fans all around went wild by her enigmatic screen presence.

Not just Suhana, but the whole Khan clan seems to have a love for denims and white. While Gauri wore a white lace cami top and Christian Louboutin pumps with her jeans, Suhana paired a white t-shirt with her denim overalls.
Not just Suhana, but the whole Khan clan seems to have a love for denims and white. While Gauri wore a white lace cami top and Christian Louboutin pumps with her jeans, Suhana paired a white t-shirt with her denim overalls.

Star kids have always been in the public eye, and the masses absolutely love following the star-studded luxurious lives of these youngsters, whether it’s Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor or even little Taimur Ali Khan, there’s something about star kids that always piques the interest of the masses who follow Bollywood religiously.

Suhana though, unlike other star kids, doesn’t seem to care much for the spotlight, and whenever pictures of her do appear online, she is always seen dressed simply, mostly in jeans and t-shirts, and the college student absolutely loves her denims and white tops.

Denims are a must-have in everybody’s wardrobe, and are a timeless part of your wardrobe, be it the baggy jeans, flared bottoms, skin-tight, jeggings, hot shorts, overalls, jumpsuits, ripped denims, and more! We all have that one pair of jeans that we refuse to part with. For those of you who don’t really wish to invest a lot of money into clothes that will most definitely soon be out of trend, jeans are the saving grace that are stylish yet affordable. And Suhana Khan is proof that wearing white on denims is the best way to wear denims at all, so if you wish to stick to a minimalistic style and still look fly as heaven.

Take cue from Suhana’s simplistic style and get inspired on how to look glamourous while wearing your comfy-most denims and simple white tees. Here’s how:

Suhana sports a tank top with ripped skinny denims and a black belt.
Suhana sports a tank top with ripped skinny denims and a black belt. ( Instagram )
Suhana’s bejewelled hot shorts and loose white shirt combo as she hugs brother Aryan is love!
Suhana’s bejewelled hot shorts and loose white shirt combo as she hugs brother Aryan is love! ( Instagram )

 

Suhana’s ripped denims and loose full-sleeved t-shirt are perfect for a casual day out, glam it up with a burst of red on the lips like her.
Suhana’s ripped denims and loose full-sleeved t-shirt are perfect for a casual day out, glam it up with a burst of red on the lips like her. ( Instagram )
Suhana takes advantage of the golden hour and takes a selfie in her light blue denim shorts and plain white shirt combo. Breathtaking!
Suhana takes advantage of the golden hour and takes a selfie in her light blue denim shorts and plain white shirt combo. Breathtaking! ( Instagram )

Do you love denims as much as Suhana?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends