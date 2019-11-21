Princess Diana’s iconic gown worn during dance with John Travolta to be auctioned, estimation close to Rs 3 crore

fashion-and-trends

One of the greatest style icons of the 20th century, Princess Diana’s wardrobe is one of the most coveted wardrobes that ever existed. Her gorgeous hats, state-of-the-art gowns, classic coats, elegant trousers, vintage footwear styles, the list goes on and on. One of the most memorable looks still remains to be the 1985 midnight blue Victor Edelstein evening gown that Princess Diana wore to the White House when the-then President Ronald Reagan had invited her and she had danced with actor John Travolta that till date remains of the most significant moments in the history of fashion.





According to UK’s premier vintage auctioneer, Kerry Taylor Auctions, the gown might be auctioned off at a whopping sum of £350,000 (3,24,27,099 Rupees). The site states that Victor Edelstein made dresses for Princess Diana for over an eleven-year time period. They also said that the Princess back then saw the silhouette in his studio in the colour burgundy and requested the same in the colour midnight blue.

Princess Diana danced on the song, ‘You Should Be Dancing’ from Travolta’s film Saturday Night Fever. A long-sleeved dress from 1986 by Katherine Cusack, also in a midnight-blue velvet texture, and a Catherine Walker navy wool day dress from 1989 has been included by the auctioneers.





The gown was previously sold by her at approximately $222,500 in the 1997 Christie’s auction. The auction broke the record for the highest auctioned off garment, interestingly breaking the record of actor John Travolta’s costume from his film, Saturday Night Fever, which was auctioned off at around $145,000.



Princess Diana’s gown was also a part of the 2018 exhibition Diana: Her Fashion Story, at the Kensington Palace in London. The iconic gown is set to recreate history and hope it goes to the buyer worthy of it.



