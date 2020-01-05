Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s beauty and fashion evolution from 2007 to 2020 on her 34th birthday today

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:47 IST

If there’s one actor who has captured public imagination with her beauty and her acting prowess over the past few years, it’s Deepika Padukone. In the years she’s been active in the Hindi film industry (2007 onwards), there isn’t enough that has already been spoken about Deepika’s style and how she is truly magical whether on screen or on the red carpet. Her skill infront of the camera and the choices she’s made have got her the accolades in these years, but it’s her beauty and style evolution that truly takes the cake.

We’ve witnessed how Deepika has cultivated a signature sense of style and beauty through a constant evolution whether in terms of her makeup or fashion choices.

From ultra glossy lips, coloured contact lenses and poker straight hair in a few of her earlier films, to smokey eyes, tousled hair and even a new haircut more recently, we’ve seen how Deepika Padukone’s image only gets fiercer with each passing year. From powerful pant-suits to gowns to fitted monochrome dresses to sarees, with help from her stylist Shaleena Nathani, make-up artist Sandhya Shekar and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, Deepika never misses the opportunity to leave us starstruck.

Deepika Padukone has worn several interesting and innovative creations by fashion designers namely Prabal Gurung, Ashi Studio, Zuhair Murad, Giambattista Valli, Emilia Wickstead to name a few. When it comes to choosing traditional Indian wear, Sabyasachi has Deepika’s go-to designer who also did most of her bridal trousseau and jewellery for her November 2018 wedding. More recently however, we’ve spotted her in dresses with an Indian twist and heavily-embroidered suits at a friend’s wedding, followed by her first anniversary celebrations. For Chhapaak promotions, Deepika’s back to experimentation but has chosen ample black outfits in the past two weeks.

The one thing we did notice Deepika Padukone kept a constant was her choice of the colour red in several of her outfits over the last many years. We even came to the conclusion that there is not quite anyone else in Bollywood who looks so good in red that we can hardly ascertain if she belongs to the colour red or the colour red belongs to her. More recently (mid-2019), we’ve seen this choice of colour shifting to a lot of whites. It was also in 2019, when Deepika broke her comfortable image and went all out to give the legendary tulle their moment under the sun (or the limelight) since she wore the lime-green Giambattista Valli gown (the hot pink Ashi Studio gown did make waves and was spoken about once again when Beyonce wore the same creation, but Cannes 2019 red carpet seemed like a renewed effort), followed by the black and pink gown at one of MAMI’s events in 2019. We don’t know what to call this phase, but it could be Ranveer Singh’s experimental trait that Deepika has begun adopting and we’re surely not complaining.

As the actor turns 34 today and prepares for the release what she calls the toughest film of her career yet, Chhapaak, here’s a throwback to her beauty and style evolution from year 2007 onwards:

2007: The debutante Deepika Padukone attended one of her first film promotions for Om Shanti Om in London in an ultra-feminine make-up look.

2008: Deepika Padukone kicked off her Bollywood career choosing to adopt a ‘less is more’ look. For a press conference for her film Bachna Ae Haseeno, she went for dramatic lashes, and otherwise subtle makeup.

2009: Sporting eyeliner, lip gloss, and poker straight hair with an in-your-face fringe, Deepika Padukone’s goth-glam look for Chandni Chowk To China is one of her more daring looks yet.

2010: Deepika Padukone added a cool, casual vibe to her look with a layered short haircut and soft, smokey eyes at a launch event for a magazine. Her look is playful and vibrant with a little detour from her usual hair and make-up routine.

2011: We saw the very beginning of Deepika Padukone’s glam curls, when she paired them with a radiant skin and a coral-shade for her lips.

2012: The year 2012 and her role as Veronica was a breakthrough in many ways when we speak of Deepika’s fashion. When it comes to sprucing up the basic ponytail, Deepika is an ace. At an event to promote her then upcoming film, she wore a dreamy, curled, low ponytail with subtle winged liner and a muted, natural lip shade.

2013: Deepika Padukone stunned the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani trailer launch with her natural-looking, long, blow-dried hair. As for her make-up, she amped up the glam factor with a some eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a pink glossy lip. Her looks in the film still remain one of the most-talked-about ones whether it’s the midnight blue saree or the lehenga that she wore throughout Kalki’s character’s wedding functions in the film.

2014: Deepika Padukone made this fabulous retro hairdo look glam and casual at the same time during an award show appearance. She’s wearing a bold lip and big lashes – a timeless, fierce look that looks fabulous on her.

2015: Deepika Padukone pulled off a sexy smokey eye makeup and bold red lip in this look of hers for a TV show appearance.

2016: This Deepika Padukone look created quite a of buzz. The actor chose minimal make-up, wearing a nude lipper and natural lashes. She paired her dazzling olive and black thigh-high slit ensemble with shoulder dusters (tassel earrings).

2017: Everything about Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival 2018 look spells perfection. The tousled, fluffy hair with beaming highlight and the elegant yet sultry makeup choice created a divine, yet slightly retro look.

2018: At a red carpet event, donning an all-black ensemble, Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight with her long, braided, high ponytail. Her minimal make-up and dramatic eyes were the perfect companion for the extravagant hair and traffic-stopping outfit. 2018 was also the year we were treated to her bridal outfits and the functions that followed and we’ve been more in love since.

2019: With a completely new hair-do and lots of interesting looks Deepika Padukone has sported in 2019 with a bit of a spillover onto this year, fashion-lovers can opine that it’s the best year yet for the actor’s fashion sensibilties, after probably her glorious looks for Cocktail back in 2012.

Here’s wishing the powerhouse talent a great year ahead!

