Deepika Padukone in a hot pink Sabyasachi gown and cape is a real stunner.

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:51 IST

Deepika Padukone is a gorgeous actor and we love her sense of fashion, be it the classic saree or a gown. It is, however, her love for bright colours such as red and pink that add to her entire enigma. After sporting all-black ensembles at the Star Screen Awards and the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone went for a contrast choice. She wore a Sabyasachi creation with statement earrings and multiple bracelets. The colour and pattern are from Sabyasachi’s winter collection, seen in a salwar-kurta combo on his model on the official Sabyasachi page.

On this dress, Deepika is seen sporting the signature Sabyasachi belt too that complements the remainder choice of the jewellery. Deepika Padukone is clearly very fond of Sabyasachi’s creations, choosing his creations for most of her red carpet appearances. As it’s widely known, the actor had also signed up the ace designer for her bridal trousseau that included the jewellery and the much-talked-about odhni with the Devanagri script reading, “Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava”.

To top it all, is Deepika’s experimentation with her otherwise straight hair which she’s got shortened and blow-dried for the public do. Surely, one can say that her hair is now the crowning glory for the actor adding a youthful charm through the beachy waves and playful streaks.

Earlier this year, on Deepika Padukone’s 33rd birthday, we had also mentioned how she belongs to the colour red and has stunned in it in various outfits through the years. In the words of rock band Aerosmith, “Pink it’s my new obsession.” And hence, Deepika’s hot pink is making me believe even more in the power of the colour pink, just like Audrey Hepburn did.

What do you think of her look?

