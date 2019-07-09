Big Little Lies Season 2: 5 classic Audrey Hepburn looks for every season

A popular quote by Audrey Hepburn, “happy girls are the prettiest” is one we’ve heard in various references and it’s one that’s been quoted over and over again since the time it was first opined. In Big Little Lies, HBO’s hugely successful show, that’s returned for a second season this year, the women are pretty, smart, opinionated and usually seen sticking up for one another. Is anyone happy here? It could be a big or a little lie, going by the theme of the show based in Monterey, California.

If you have followed the show, you’ll understand the Audrey Hepburn reference. If you’re planning to, and haven’t yet, then there’s enough intrigue to draw you to the show. And promise, no spoilers ahead.

In a particular theme party for the entire town, titled Trivia Night, the ladies and their better halves are to attend the do dressed as Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley. Interestingly, Trivia Night in Monterey has set a spiral of mysteries and secrets or as the name of the show goes, the town’s ‘big little lies’.

Audrey Hepburn in and as Sabrina ( YouTube )

Audrey Hepburn was designer Hubert de Givenchy’s muse, who styled her for some of her most popular movie roles namely Sabrina and Love in the Afternoon. For the Oscars in 1954, when she won the award for Roman Holiday, she wore a white floral dress by the designer. It was in 1961, however, that she wore the iconic black Givenchy dress on the premiere of her most-loved roles of all time, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Speaking of Breakfast at Tiffany’s her oversized white shirt that she wore with a blue eye mask, made way for the white shirts and their versatility.

Taking inspiration from the tribute the ladies of Big Little Lies paid to Hepburn last season and something that’s a recurring theme, here are 5 of our favourite looks of Audrey’s, listed:

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The black dress with a classy neckpiece is a classic favourite and is the kind of look you cannot go wrong with. One of Givenchy’s designs, this look on Audrey Hepburn has become an easy recall every time anyone says the name.

via GIPHY

Also iconic is her oversized white shirt, blue eye-mask look as it defines the first time Audrey’s character Holly meets Paul.

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s ( YouTube )

via GIPHY

Roman Holiday

She was a princess and thus ball gowns are a staple to her look in this movie. But it’s when the princess sets off on a ‘Roman’ holiday, we see her free-spiritedness come to the forefront. A simple white shirt tucked in to a mid-length pleated skirt that she wore with a scarf around her neck is yet another easy-breezy look, iconic to her character and something any girl can adopt even today.

Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday ( YouTube )

via GIPHY

Sabrina

From the red overcoat to a pink dress to a white flowery gown, Audrey’s style in Sabrina was chic yet beautiful. The white flowery gown that features a dream sequence of sorts, is one of our favourites on the actress. Also designed by Givenchy, this dress was a part of Debbie Reynolds’ Hollywood memorabilia collection.

via GIPHY

My Fair Lady

The black and white bodycon lace dress was surely a memorable affair, but it’s the headgear we totally root for. The dress, with a character of its own, got depth due to the detailed headgear in the same colour combination and lace-on-flowers. This Cecil Beaton gown fetched $3.7 million in an auction.

via GIPHY

Paris When It Sizzles

Paris should be a style icon/film star on its own. What with the romance it’s exuded in cinema forever. In the film, Paris When It Sizzles, Audrey’s coral dress and straw hat made waves and is an easy style to adopt for a young girl going to work in today’s day and age. You might want to drop the straw hat at work, though, unless you work out of a beach shack.

While filtering the style list to 5 looks is nothing short of a daunting task, we’ve got our 5 so far. Which one’s your favourite?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:10 IST