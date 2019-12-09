Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday stun at Star Screen Awards: Here’s what they wore

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:53 IST

Bollywood celebrities strutted down the red carpet in their fashionable best last night at the Star Screen Awards 2019. From Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani stunning in all-Black attires, to Sara Ali Khan going for a metallic outfit, to Alia Bhatt choosing traditional wear for her red carpet fashion, the choices were aplenty and we have been having a hard time picking our favourites from the glitzy affair.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space in the critically-acclaimed Gully Boy, were the stars of the evening at the Star Screen Awards held in Mumbai last night. Ranveer was seen in a dark grey snakeskin tuxedo which he wore with thick-rimmed teashades (or round sunglasses). The actor looked dapper and classy in this red carpet style for the award do. Deepika Padukone chose a single-shoulder black gown by Alex Perry, and was styled by her go-to designer, Shaleena Nathani for the evening. This black single-shoulder gown style was also recently spotted on Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that concluded on the weekend gone by.

Alia Bhatt, in a multicoloured saree with droplet earrings by Sabyasachi, was a vision for all saree-lovers. Alia was styled by Ami Patel, known for being a part of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding entourage at her wedding to Nick Jonas last year.

Ananya Panday chose black for her red carpet appearance too and looked every bit the diva-in-the-making we’ve come to know her as. Her ballgown by Gauri and Nainika was worn with a high top-knot and dewy makeup for this evening.

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, we loved her choice of dress for the Star Screen Awards which was equal parts chic, equal parts sexy. she paired the dress with polka-dot pumps and kept her hair open. The highlight of the dress was the large bow at the back with a trail. Large bows have been one of the most noteworthy red carpet fashion trends this year, starting with Deepika Padukone’s Cannes appearance in the black-and-white gown with dramatic eye makeup.

Other stars we noticed were Bhumi Pednekar in a golden-yellow dress, Kiara Advani in a black gown with a thigh-high slit, Kriti Sanon in a shellpink bodycon gown, Ayushmann Khurrana in an interesting metallic jacket that you could also consider as a part of your party wardrobe this year-end and Shahid Kapoor’s quirky stripes which made us wonder how the Ranveer Singh quirky fashion spirit seems to have caught on with other stars in Bollywood.

What did you think of Star Screen Awards 2019 red carpet fashion?

