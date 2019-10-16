Deepika Padukone enchants in her latest magazine cover

fashion-and-trends

Deepika Padukone has impressed people with her exemplary performances in different feature films and has proved that she has got the chops to be an actor. The leggy diva is also a globally known patron of fashion.

Padukone, who has a huge fan following worldwide appeared on the cover of Bazaar.com’s digital Fall edition. Styled by Carrie Lauren the sultry starlet is making our heart skip a beat in every look that she donned.

In the video snippet shared by Harper Bazaar on Instagram, with a magnificent English mansion in the background, Padukone is seen wearing a jet black trail silhouette dress designed by Rosie Assoulin with a halter neckline. Her hair is neatly tied back in a braid. Along with the gown, Padukone is also wearing black net lace gloves which are perfectly adding to the look.

In another photo, she dons a blunt red off-the-shoulder trail silhouette gown effortlessly. It is slightly different from her previous dress in terms of design but the makeup and hairstyle remain the same. The oversized bell sleeves give a baggy feel to the look but the diva still looks elegant.

Deepika wore minimal makeup diverting all attention to her dress. Except for earrings, the actress didn’t accessorise her look much though we would have loved to see her experiment.

The actress would be next seen in the movie Chhapaak which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s life.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:36 IST