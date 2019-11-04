Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar spotted in contrasting looks as the ‘patni’ and the ‘woh’.

fashion-and-trends

Pati Patni Aur Woh that stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is all-set to reveal the trailer that will give a glimpse into the lives of Kanpur’s adarsh pati, Chintu Tyagi aka Kartik, his ‘high-maintenance’ wife played by Bhumi and the ‘other woman’ played by Ananya Panday. After teasing audience with the posters, a ramp walk and a conversation about Chintu Tyagi started by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram feed, the much-awaited trailer will give a lot more info about this trio and what one can expect from the film - the relationships they share, their personalities and most of all, the fashion.

The contrasting looks sported by Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, tell a whole different story about the characters they’ll be playing and their personalities in Pati Patni Aur Woh; something we’ve seen since the release of the first look of this film back in January 2019.

The trio also walked the ramp for veteran designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla as a promotion for the upcoming film, while also showcasing their bridal collection under their label ASAL. Bhumi was dressed in an orange tulle ‘Sheesh Mahal’ skirt with Mughal floral bursts embroidered in silver mirrors with a touch of green and pink. Her choli, a traditional katori choli, was embroidered in mirror. A long tulle head veil, a statement choker in kundan and a maang teeka with borla completed her look.

For her second look of the night, Bhumi wore a deep purple georgette ghaghra from The Gota collection. Embroidered in gold and silver gota-patti with accents of silk embroidery, the lehenga-choli’s pink borders created the perfect contrast to the purple. A shoulder dupatta embroidered in gota jaali and a pink Banarasi net head veil dupatta with gota flowers embroidered on it completed the ensemble.

Both of Ananya’s looks blended traditional with modern, making her outfits must-haves for millennials. Her first look of the night was a black organza circular skirt embroidered in multicoloured mirrors, which she paired with a black tulle mirror work blouse with ruffled sleeves from the Illusion collection. The lehenga’s asymmetrical embroidery gave a retro disco look to the entire outfit. Ananya accessorised this fusion look with a traditional matha-patti. For her second look, Ananya wore an off-white, tulle mirror skirt embroidered in gold and jewel tones, paired with a mirror bralette with layered, exaggerated sleeves. The actor sported subtle makeup and statement earrings to complete her look.

Today, we’ve spotted both Bhumi and Ananya in completely contrasting looks, aptly channelling the characters they’ll be playing in the film. Ananya Panday was spotted in a fuchsia net dress with bishop sleeves and a pair of metallic stilettos. Her wavy hair keeps the vibe young and fresh, similar to the makeup Ananya is usually seen wearing. On Instagram, Ananya shared her look and captioned it, “channelling my inner Peppa Pig.” In line with the promotions of the film so far, Ananya will be seen as the modern girl in chic dresses whom Kartik’s character meets and probably is infatuated with too.

Bhumi, on the other hand, is rocking it in a cream-coloured sequinned saree that she is wearing with a sleeveless blouse with an interesting back to keep the sex appeal up on the actress. Bhumi’s recent saree looks (albeit with similar blouses) are indicative of the character Bhumi will be seen playing in Pati Patni Aur Woh. That’s not all, the recently released trailer is hinting the same too.

