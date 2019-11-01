Kylie Jenner, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Demi Lovato and other looks from Halloween 2019 parties

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:54 IST

There’s hardly a fashion battle that can arise when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enters the game. She is known to experiment with her looks and usually gets it on point. It’s easy to say that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has consistently brought a sense of high fashion with oodles of sass to Bollywood.

Last night, we spotted her give a vintage spin to her fashion outing as she chose to turn into Anarkali from the iconic film, Mughal-e-Azam.

The Zoya Factor actor along with her stylish husband brought back memories of Salim and Anarkali from K. Asif’s magnum opus with their Halloween costumes, also setting a benchmark for couple fashion goals. From Anarkali’s anarkali detailing to the jewellery and make-up, Sonam’s look was a near replication of the original onscreen Anarkali, played by Madhubala back in the day. While the jewellery is a reminder of vintage designs, Sonam’s necklace, a choker in ruby, gold and pearls with matching earrings was a delicate set of beauty. The actor can also be seen wearing vintage-style baju-bandh, once again, a mix of pearls and gold.

We loved the spin the actor gave to her Anarkali look by choosing a maroon silk skirt with the sheer net in teal with gold gota-patti and embroidery. The bodice had teal and maroon brocade base with gold trimmings on the front. The qawwali or Anarkali cap, as it is also known, was the same maroon brocade as seen on Sonam’s Anarkali’s bodice. Madhubala’s costume differed in terms of the salwar she wore under the sheer skirt, the qawwali cap and the rings she wore with her outfit.

Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, made for a suave Dilip Kumar aka onscreen Salim whose sherwani, churidaar salwar and the sword was reminiscent of the Rajputana style. Interestingly, this look is still seen on Rajput grooms on their wedding day.

Several other B-towners stepped out bringing out their quirky fashion sense while celebrating the festival. Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures dressed as a Los Angeles cop, in which she shared frame-space with Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey avatar.

Speaking of avatars, did you see Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro as Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana in the film)? As amazing as it appears, the most shocking part about the whole get-up was that it took the better part of seven hours to create!

Continuing the couple fashion trend, newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, Evan Peters and Halsey, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are some star couples who rocked the parties they attended, followed by impressing their social media fan following.

ALSO READ: Throwback to Heidi Klum’s most memorable costumes

Long-term friends Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek recreated the Paris Fashion Week incident when supermodel Gigi Hadid escorted a prankster off the runway during the Chanel show.

Demi Lovato chose to dress as Pennywise the Clown from It. The books have been penned by Stephen King. Supermodel and body positive influencer Ashley Graham dressed up as Jessica Rabbit while being heavily pregnant. She managed to slip into her extremely fitted, latex red dress and chose sneakers over pumps.

Ariana Grande took her Halloween costume inspiration from a 1960 The Twilight Zone episode called Eye of the Beholder. The 26-year-old singer dressed as a woman who undergoes a series of surgeries to appear “normal.” Upon removing her facial bandages, it’s revealed she’s been beautiful all along, and hence a misfit in her surroundings. The woman is then exiled to a village where a pretty face isn’t extraordinary. Ariana brought her unique spin to the look by sporting her signature ponytail. Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, became Ariana Grande for her Halloween look.

Karlie Kloss as a doll, Kevin Hart as Dwayne Johnson, Tracie Elli Ross as Lupita Nyongo’s Us character, Camila Mendes as Rick from Rick and Morty are a few other looks we loved this Halloween.

That’s not all, Kylie Jenner dressed her daughter as herself from the 2019 Met Gala this May. Kylie’s maximalist Versace gown, similar to sister Kendall Jenner’s dripped with dramatic feather detailing and close to the theme of this year’s Met. Kylie herself was seen as Madonna alongside her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou styled as Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs. The duo even recreated the infamous Madonna-Britney kiss from the event. Actor Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya was seen as an adorable witch for a Halloween party.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 15:50 IST