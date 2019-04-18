Diljit Dosanjh and Kylie Jenner share a common love for these 5 designer labels

Diljit Dosanjh is an all-rounder with a love for music, acting, designer clothes and a not so secret crush on international makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. The Soorma actor has garnered a lot of attention worldwide through his music and acting prowess and his stardom continue to rise with time. The Punjabi music hitmaker recently was honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi and is now about to go on his ‘Roar’ tour soon. While we have seen his love for music and acting, he has also time and again professed his love for famous designer labels. He also confessed that he is a massive Kylie Jenner fan which he has shown through his social media and also teased something on the lines of ‘Kylie + Kareena’ recently which is yet to unfold.

Since we know now that Diljit wishes to collab with the youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan and we hope it happens soon, we hashed out 5 designer labels that both the social media stars love.

Balenciaga:

Diljit loves Balenciaga and owns a number of items including sneakers and jackets from the high-end designer label.

Kylie Jenner also seems to have a knack for this brand, as she has been spotted quite a number of times wearing this brand as shoes and bags especially her purple thigh-high boots.

Gucci:

Diljit Dosanjh owns a Gucci jacket worth Rs 1,62,720. However, it is not only the only Gucci item in his wardrobe. He also seems to have a thing for tracksuits and even owns a chunky Gucci necklace worth Rs 2,10,000.

Kylie Jenner these days is seen in Tom Ford era – Gucci. She also likes to hold her daughter in a Gucci carrier which costs approximately Rs 43,000.

Versace:

Kylie Jenner walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in Versace. The Putt Jatt Da singer rocked the Versace Baroque trend quite a number of times. A shared love for Versace, it’s definitely there.

Dior:

Both Diljeet and Kylie love Dior. While the singer loves the trending sneakers, Kylie is seen in a lot of Dior outfits and bags.

Balmain:

Kylie Jenner has been seen a number of times in Balmain especially when she wore a couture piece recently at a red carpet Diljit’s love Balmain is also apparent as he has been seen in a double-breasted jacket a couple of times.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:35 IST