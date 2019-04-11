Makeup trends 2019: All the weird makeup trends we could definitely give a pass this year

Makeup is an ever evolving industry with companies and moguls emerging with new products every day. With the steady growth of makeup artists and influencers on social media including the likes of Kylie Jenner, Jeffree Star, Huda Kattan and Kat Von D, this field is coming up with a large number of trends. Beauty videos and makeup hack videos are some of the most popularly consumed video content online. Some of these trends are adaptable and pleasing and are even observed on runways and fashion weeks. However, every once in a while a weird makeup trend emerges and becomes viral for the world to get inspired from.

Here’s a list of some makeup trends we could definitely use less of from our social media handles.

Weird eyebrow trends

Who doesn’t like their eyebrows on fleek, literally all the time. However, some people take it too far resulting in a variety of brows which are nothing short of bizarre. Halo brows, McDonalds brows, Feather brows and Fishtail brows were some of the viral trends which should definitely not make a comeback any time soon.

Nose Hair extension

Eyelash extensions or fake eyelashes are a great way to get the long lashes you always wished for. However, sometime last year these lashes were being used as nose hair extensions and this extremely uncanny trend went viral.

Unconventional nail-art

Nails have come a long way than just being French manicured. Nail art is all the craze to increase the aesthetic of your nails. However, nail art made headline when people were using insects on their nails. Some other unconventional trends included having teeth or eggs made out of modelling clay put on your hands.

Over-the-top hair

Hairstyles can make or break your outfit. However, people all over the internet can have a different take on this because people actually used water bottles to make a vase out of their hair. They even topped it with flowers.

Another trend saw people cutting their hair in a number of lengths while another craze saw them using neon hair dyes.

Crooked eyelashes

Clumpy mascara has always been one of the biggest make-up faux pas one can commit. However, recently it emerged as a viral trend and ruled the social media universe as crooked lashes. People also chose glitter or coloured mascara for their eyes which again emerged as a viral trend.

