It’s all in the brow right now: The evolution of eyebrows through decades and the top trends

Having the perfect eyebrow shape can really define your face and highlight your best features. The beauty trends keep us hooked all the time, thanks to social media as the viral tips never cease to fascinate us. New trends are born on Instagram everyday and they interest some and some just choose to react to it and not try it out. What’s fascinating is that we are going back to some thousand- year-old notions of beauty and facial features.

In ancient Egyptian mythology, the eyes were thickly lined with kohl, drawn to perfection with black oxide and carbon which also meant that the brows need to be equally prominent. The brows were heavily elongated, arched and darkened to compliment the eye make-up. It was an homage paid to Egyptian deity Horus. For Roman women, the easygoing uni-brow turned out to be the most desirable features practiced by the most notorious women in the society. It also represented a sharp mind. During the Elizabethan era, many dyed their eyebrows with tints of red while some barely had any due to heavy plucking to enhance their forehead. As time progressed, the needle thin brows, dramatic arched brows got attention. During the 70s, natural brows were back and 80s further believed in keeping it natural with thick ones making a strong statement for women. Nineties again saw the return of the sleek eyebrows. Currently, textured eyebrows are making a comeback with defining the brows by giving it volume rather than thinning it.

Just like fashion, beauty also has many branched definitions now. It’s not only in the eyes of the beholder now. The black mirror tells you what’s in and what’s out. Not many hesitate to try something different now. For instance, there is some much happening with brows right now. The thin, neat brows are out now and we are going back to the basics. The classic brow has it all covered for you right now and rather than focusing on making it look sharp and thin, we are going back to the textured brow with volume. Brow art is one of the most significant trends in 2018 and how. The shape of the brow is just one of the concerns now as so many trends have made it quite an interesting trend to watch out for. Here are the most edgy ones if you are looking for a brow makeover.

The Fishtail Brow

Not meant for everyone, this brow trend is considered quite off the wall on Instargram. Many feel that you can do much with brows but not anymore. With a little base product like foundation or concealer, you can sport a fishtail with your brows. Insta famous beauty wiz Huda Kattan loves this trend. You can either shape it in one direction of go the opposite way. Works both ways.

The Textured brow

The fuller brow is back and how. If you are more into the texture and less into the shape, this style is for you. You can style your brows with filling up your brows with brow pencils and textured kohl. Focus on the strokes vertically and horizontally and you are good to go. It makes the face look sharp and the eyes look quite dominant.

The Feather Brow

Initially meant as a joke on Instagram by Finnish makeup artist Stella Sironen, the feather brows was loved by Insta addicts and the trend stayed. You can start by parting your brows to get the feather look and if your eyebrows are not setting properly, you can use wearable glue product to for a longer stay.

The Garden Brow

Floral has always been a state of mind in fashion. So far, we have seen the patterns on garments but now we are up for more. As the motif make-up is becoming popular, the garden brow is something you can try by using minimal floral extensions or make-up to create the floral effect.

The Rainbow Brow

As the brow pigments are one of the most sought after products in the make-up industry right now, it’s the perfect time to sport the rainbow effect on your brows, Kat Von D beauty brand that promotes vegan and pure make-up products launched a collection of brow pigments which paved the way for this exciting rainbow brow trend.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:54 IST