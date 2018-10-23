Latest Nail Art trends that you need to know about

The nail care industry has been bullish since the invention of the first nail polish. With colours and styles so fascinating, it was only a matter of time until ones talons were as important as the fancy bag, shoes, and makeup.

Nail art is directly related to the concept of femininity. Each new design or the latest in-trend shade on the nails adds a lot more to your complete look. Besides, there’s not just the art or design that might be appealing for some. There’s a growing trend of wearing piercing on the nails too. Then, there’s the simple and elegant French manicure which exudes elegance or the Gothic black nail paint that exudes rebellion and aggression.

In the year 2012, a nail art documentary called NAILgasm was released that explored the growing trend of nail art, amongst women across the world, on high fashion runways or outside.

Interestingly, nail art is not just limited to women, men too have been using social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest to stay abreast with the latest trend that they can try at home. It might be easier to have a professional work your nails, but DIY hacks are an easy winner for the world at large. This shift by and large happened in the early 2000s when men had begun understanding that investing in themselves and their appearance was as imperative as how women carried themselves.

The nail art trends that stood out on and off the runway in 2018 include a wide spectrum of designs. From nails painted in solid colours like white or red, the tips have been painted with a feathery touch in a contrasting shade like black or blue to acrylic nail paint with gel coat to nail jewellery. We’ve also noticed trends like black nail paint with a diamond-like grey pattern in the centre to striking red nail paint with glitter tips done in a stylish and asymmetrical way. But there’s more… some fashionistas, on and off the ramp are also choosing floral art on nails in softer colours to solid purple nail paint and many more.

Manicuring originated from mythology:

As per Greek mythology, Eros is identified as the first-ever manicurist. He cut Aphrodite’s fingernails while she was asleep and scattered them all over Earth’s beaches. These nail clippings were then collected and turned into the semi-precious stone, Onyx (which means fingernail in Greek).

Other origin stories of manicuring:

Some historic evidence suggests that manicures first took place in Southern Babylonia, almost 4000 years ago. Some manicure instruments have also been found in the excavated sites of Egypt. The Romans used a mixture of sheep fat and blood to paint their nails. Women in Turkey, however, got the pink tint for their nails from boiled rose petals. Henna too has been used to paint fingernails and toenails along with hands and feet (a practice widely known today as mehndi/henna application, primarily for auspicious days like Karvachauth, Teej etc.)

There are additional theories related to long nails. In China, during the reign of the Ming Dynasty (circa 14th century AD) men and women were known for their exceptionally long fingernails, which were sometimes protected with gold and jewel-encrusted nail guards. Servants would feed, dress, and perform other personal chores for them so their nails remained intact. The Chinese also used nail paint made from egg whites, beeswax, vegetable dyes, and Arabic gum.

Now that you know how ancient the art of decorating your nails are, when are you getting your next nail art appointment?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 16:57 IST