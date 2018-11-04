Style tips: How to dress your best this festive season

It’s that time of the year when you need to keep your festive wardrobe ready and while you think about shuffling the conventional lehengas and saris, you also want to stand out and make a statement. Whether to go for an embellished pattern or keep it casual chic, to pick a safe classic from your mother’s wardrobe or to mix and match for a traditional yet contemporary look, to wear traditional jewellery or go for a minimal accessory, the choices are hard in this busy day and age. Make-up and hair also need as much attention as your garment.

As tricky as festive dressing maybe right now with so many options available across brands, it’s a good idea to think about how to dress your best and be yourself. Nothing works better than a style that embraces you as your own. A day to night look for saving time or a signature pattern that gets etched in everyone’s memory at a party, it’s for you to decide but you can make a mark with some style tips from an expert.

Delhi-based couturier Sunaina Khera shares some style and beauty tips for the buzzing festive season and how to give your fashion statement a fresh appeal.

1. Add a chic quotient to a traditional look. Fusion silhouettes are the current talk of the town, experiment and have fun with the trend in your own way - the possibilities are endless!

2. I believe that simplicity exudes elegance and luxury. A gorgeous jewel toned or pastel lehenga with light embroidered work could work wonders for all those festive parties around town.

3. Less is more! Keep your accessories at a minimal. A statement choker or earrings by itself could add oodles of oomph to any look.

4. Let your makeup complement your outfit. A glossy lip with a muted eyeshadow works great for a pastel outfit, while a nude look with a matte lip will let the reds and bolder coloured outfits stand out. You can always enhance the eyes with a smokey look.

5. Experiment with fresh hairstyles by opting for a French braid over a traditional bun. Adding tiny flowers to the braid simply enhances the beauty of it. Loose waves can add that certain glam factor to any look.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 13:16 IST