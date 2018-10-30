This cat stole the show with a catwalk at a recent fashion show in Turkey

Yes, that’s true. There’s no misunderstanding here. A cat did the catwalk at a fashion show recently and it’s definitely the cutest thing we’ve seen in a long time.

The stray cat made it to the runway in the middle of Turkish designer Göksen Hakkı Ali’s show by chance, yet she hardly seemed uncomfortable with the action taking place on the ramp and around her.

After her diva-esque appearance on the catwalk, the cat in question lay down on the ramp licking herself while models continued the show.

Probably this cat lacked the drama in her life suddenly when she leapt at a model’s foot first and then decided to give them a run for their money... by headlining the act and then (probably) hitting the after-party directly!

Watch the video to catch the cat in action:

