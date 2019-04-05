Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke stun in black and grey at the Game of Thrones NYC premiere. See pics

Game of Thrones is coming back on April 14 for its eighth and final season. The show has garnered a lot of attention ever since it aired in 2011 and is easily the biggest TV show globally right now. Recently, the stars of the show gathered for the last time for the premiere red carpet and it was a sentimental and glamorous affair. Various celebrities including Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Jason Momoa, Rose Leslie brought their A-game to the red carpet and we definitely loved how the ladies of the seven kingdoms bought their own version of fire and ice.

Here is what the female cast wore on the red carpet.

Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark, chose a short black Louis Vuitton number with a zipper corset and a flared skirt. She chose to pair it with strappy heels and chose a smokey eye make-up to bring in the punk factor to her outfit.

Maisie Williams known as Arya Stark in the show, showed up in a black gown with a ruffled skirt embellished with sequin work. Her purple hair tied up with a black bow is definitely giving us funky hairstyle inspiration.

Rose Leslie who played Ygritte a showed up in a single shoulder red leaf embroidered gown by designer Oscar de la Renta.

Emilia Clarke chose a grey net gown with a message which stated “Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your dreams.” She chose a coral make-up look with a deep burgundy shade on her lips. She chose to commemorate her hair and her whole look to Daenerys Targaryen, her character on the show.

Natalie Dormer chose a fitted Armani gown in black. She accessorised with floral earrings and wore a bronze make-up look.

Gwendoline Christie who plays Brienne of Tarth on the show chose a floral gown from the ‘Shift Souls’ collection by designer Iris van Herpen.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:33 IST