The traditional mathapatti is back and here’s the proof

With the high-profile Bollywood weddings this year, we saw the return of the traditional mathapatti, an integral part of the temple jewellery tradition

The year 2018 has been a busy year with some high-profile Bollywood weddings. Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in May and Priyanka Chopra got engagement to Nick Jonas to be married in December this year. Both the functions were followed with a grand celebration following the very private Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding in Tuscany.

As we were about to get over with taking wedding inspirations from all the gorgeous photos making rounds on social media, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding in November and we were again glued to our phones, refreshing for pictures. They both shared their first official wedding pictures on social media yesterday and it broke the internet and we are not complaining.

Apart from the gorgeous wedding ensembles, the jewellery caught our attention. These weddings also saw the return of the beautiful traditional mathapattis. Anushka who was dressed head-to-toe in Sabyasachi at her December wedding last year looked fresh in her unconventional pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours. Her bridal jewellery was handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls that of spoke of Sabyasachi’s signature narrative of heritage. While all the jewellery pieces she wore complimented her perfectly, the mathapatti got the perfect comeback.

We were wondering if it was a one-time occurrence but Sonam wore an exquisite vintage beaded mathapatti that belonged to her mother and we all went nostalgic with the trend.

In the past, the traditional mathapatti was mostly worn as a dance ornament. It was mostly seen in the temple jewellery traditions. Originally, such pieces were created as special offerings to Gods and Goddesses and later it was observed on the devdasis and temple dancers as an important part of their ornament tradition.

Deepika Padukone shared her wedding pictures last night and she looked every bit as fresh and vibrant with her choice of ensemble, jewellery, make-up and body language. The mathapatti again showed up, which is a classic style followed by Sabyasachi’s jewellery collection.

As Indian fashion is currently thriving on the idea of going back to the roots, revisiting old traditions seems to be working for us. It’s time to go check your mother’s and grandmother’s trousseau collection and look for the vintage classic designs for the upcoming wedding season.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:05 IST