Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 16, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Deepika Ranveer Wedding: Brides-to-be, take lessons from Deepika’s fresh and natural make-up

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos have finally arrived. The Instagram photos show a radiant Deepika who chose to opt for understated make-up for her big day.

fashion and trends Updated: Nov 16, 2018 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone,Deepika Ranveer wedding,Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding
After a long suspense, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared some wedding photos on Instagram.(Courtesy: Instagram)

After a long suspense, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared some wedding photos on Instagram. The couple got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony held at Italy’s Lake Como on Wednesday and Thursday.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika wore a red Kanjeevaram saree with heavy necklaces, earrings and mathapatti, while Ranveer wore a traditional white outfit and a red sherwani in another. The outfits and jewellery are all designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Apart from the gorgeous outfits, Deepika’s make-up also stands out. The bride opted for a subtle, understated look with nude lip colours and make-up that complemented her outfit and jewellery. The result: the focus was on the outfits and the bridal make-up didn’t look overdone.

It’s a lesson for all the brides out there.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 11:55 IST

tags

more from fashion and trends