Deepika Ranveer Wedding: Brides-to-be, take lessons from Deepika’s fresh and natural make-up

After a long suspense, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared some wedding photos on Instagram. The couple got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony held at Italy’s Lake Como on Wednesday and Thursday.

Deepika wore a red Kanjeevaram saree with heavy necklaces, earrings and mathapatti, while Ranveer wore a traditional white outfit and a red sherwani in another. The outfits and jewellery are all designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Apart from the gorgeous outfits, Deepika’s make-up also stands out. The bride opted for a subtle, understated look with nude lip colours and make-up that complemented her outfit and jewellery. The result: the focus was on the outfits and the bridal make-up didn’t look overdone.

It’s a lesson for all the brides out there.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 11:55 IST