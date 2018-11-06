Nick Jonas could marry Priyanka Chopra in a designer sherwani. Here are our picks

Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to start trends rather than follow them at her pre-wedding festivities. After absolutely slaying at her posh bridal shower in New York, the actor showed off several unexpected, unequivocally amazing cream outfits — from a cosy cashmere sweater to a mini dress with beads, sequins and feathers and complimenting duster by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra — at her ongoing bachelorette trip to Amsterdam. Priyanka couldn’t have looked more gorgeous:

Priyanka is known for her fashion-forward outfits, but her fiancé, Nick Jonas, also happens to be a style icon. We may know him as Priyanka’s doting husband-to-be, but the American singer has proved time and time again that he knows how to dress to impress.

Case in point: At Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s star-studded engagement ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, both Priyanka and Nick sported festive ensembles by designer Manish Malhotra. Priyanka dazzled in a whimsical sheer saree, paired with a statement embellished choli; while, Nick looked dashing in a dapper black sherwani styled with black sunnies.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas prove their sartorial prowess every time they step out together on red carpets, colour-coordinated in enviably stylish outfits. The impeccably clad future husband-and-wife are often photographed leisurely strolling — whether in New York or Los Angeles — in not-so-leisurely outfits.

Priyanka and Nick certainly know how to seamlessly complement one another’s outfit — so we wouldn’t expect anything less from one the most stylish couples around at their upcoming big, fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on December 2.

With mere weeks to go to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding, one major detail that’s still under lock-and-key? Their wedding attire. Though she’s been tight-lipped about it, there’s a lot of talk about Priyanka’s wedding lehenga or saree. And that inevitably leads to a discussion about Nick’s wedding outfit.

Will Nick go for an ethnic Indian look? Something similar to his simple and classic cream kurta pyjama at their Mumbai engagement and roka ceremony? Or, will he flaunt his impeccable style in a timeless sherwani? Or perhaps he’s talked Priyanka into letting him rock a more Western silhouette? It won’t be long now until we find out.

And while nothing is for certain, here is what we envision for Nick Jonas’ big day:

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 16:33 IST