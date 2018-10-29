Today in New Delhi, India
Priyanka Chopra’s stunning white bridal shower gown costs more than Rs 4 lakh

Priyanka Chopra looked every bit a bride-to-be at her bridal shower in New York. Wondering how much it would cost to score Priyanka’s gorgeous white gown from beloved fashion house Marchesa?

fashion and trends Updated: Oct 29, 2018 17:26 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas,Kelly Ripa
Priyanka Chopra flirted with feathers at her bridal shower. Here’s how much her designer dress costs. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is soon going to be heading down the aisle to marry her fiancé Nick Jonas. On Sunday, the actor gushed over her bridal shower when she posted a candid shot of her getting ready with her close girl pals for the cool and stylish party. “My girls r in town!” Priyanka captioned the picture on her Instagram Story, with the hashtags #anyreasontoparty and #preweddingcelebrations. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell, among her other guests, documented Priyanka’s gorgeous all-white look from the swanky celebrations as she donned a pretty bridal-like Marchesa gown.

Priyanka Chopra’s figure-hugging ostrich-feathered dress was romantic, feminine, and offered a fair bit of drama. The bride-to-be rocked the fresh-off-the-runway creation -- it is from Marchesa’s spring summer 2018 collection -- with a glamorous white overcoat, as she left her apartment for Blue Box Cafe, inside Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in Manhattan, for the party.

Priyanka’s frilly dress (worth Rs 4,40,302) featured a gathered strapless organza bodice, complete with an oversize bow at the back. The playful ankle-length skirt played on texture: It was covered with ostrich feathers, interspersed with ivory embroidery. Priyanka accessorised her show-stopping ensemble with a dazzling diamond necklace, solitaire earrings and a pair of nude leather pumps (available online at Rs 53,240) from Christian Louboutin. She wore her blow-dried hair with a parting in the middle.

But Priyanka’s dress wasn’t the only statement-making part of her bridal shower look. She wore an eye shadow full of metallic, glittery pink hues, paired with a darker pink lip. What a stylish way to kiss goodbye to single life.

Priyanka’s bridal shower party was thrown by her friends, bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia; it included guests, such as, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, actor and talk show host Kelly Ripa, actor Lupita Nyong’o and soon-to-be sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who’s married to Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:04 IST

