Priyanka Chopra’s stunning white bridal shower gown costs more than Rs 4 lakh

Priyanka Chopra is soon going to be heading down the aisle to marry her fiancé Nick Jonas. On Sunday, the actor gushed over her bridal shower when she posted a candid shot of her getting ready with her close girl pals for the cool and stylish party. “My girls r in town!” Priyanka captioned the picture on her Instagram Story, with the hashtags #anyreasontoparty and #preweddingcelebrations. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell, among her other guests, documented Priyanka’s gorgeous all-white look from the swanky celebrations as she donned a pretty bridal-like Marchesa gown.

Priyanka Chopra’s figure-hugging ostrich-feathered dress was romantic, feminine, and offered a fair bit of drama. The bride-to-be rocked the fresh-off-the-runway creation -- it is from Marchesa’s spring summer 2018 collection -- with a glamorous white overcoat, as she left her apartment for Blue Box Cafe, inside Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in Manhattan, for the party.

Priyanka’s frilly dress (worth Rs 4,40,302) featured a gathered strapless organza bodice, complete with an oversize bow at the back. The playful ankle-length skirt played on texture: It was covered with ostrich feathers, interspersed with ivory embroidery. Priyanka accessorised her show-stopping ensemble with a dazzling diamond necklace, solitaire earrings and a pair of nude leather pumps (available online at Rs 53,240) from Christian Louboutin. She wore her blow-dried hair with a parting in the middle.

But Priyanka’s dress wasn’t the only statement-making part of her bridal shower look. She wore an eye shadow full of metallic, glittery pink hues, paired with a darker pink lip. What a stylish way to kiss goodbye to single life.

Priyanka’s bridal shower party was thrown by her friends, bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia; it included guests, such as, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, actor and talk show host Kelly Ripa, actor Lupita Nyong’o and soon-to-be sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who’s married to Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:04 IST