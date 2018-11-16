Deepika Ranveer are married and we’re in love with their love

The news of their marriage was the highest talking point since they (finally) announced their November wedding. But last night, as soon as the newlyweds uploaded their first official wedding pics, it broke the internet. No kidding!

There was a lot of speculation over the wedding, the locales, the decor and the bride and groom’s trousseau as soon as the wedding was announced. A series of who they would wear, what their wedding would look like and a lot more, the couple finally released the much-awaited pictures on their social media pages.

We can’t even begin to tell you how touched we were just looking at the love and warmth oozing from the pictures. Deepika Padukone’s bridal outfit designed by Sabyasachi, her million dollar smile complemented Ranveer Singh’s energy in every way.

The actual ceremonies (their Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies) took place in the scenic Villa del Balbianenno at Lake Como, Italy. The special-invite-only guests were hosted in a private resort in the village of Blevio. Deepika Ranveer’s wedding location has previously hosted many popular Hollywood films, including big banner names like Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Casino Royale (2006).

Needless to say, the reception images are as eagerly awaited as the wedding pictures were! Watch this space for all updates!

The newly-wed couple’s been receiving a lot of love from friends in the film fraternity as much as their fan clubs. Here are some B-town reactions:

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:36 IST