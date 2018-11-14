Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Konkani wedding: All you need to know about the customs and rituals

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are in Italy for their two-day wedding festivities, will be married in a traditional Konkani ceremony today at Casta Diva Resort and Spa in Lake Como. The Ranveer-Deepika wedding will be attended by their close friends and family.

We give you details about the various Konkani traditions and other rituals that will take place today.

Pre wedding rituals

The pre wedding rituals include various practices such as Nandi puja, Edur Kansani and Phool Muddi. The wedding day rituals are as follows:

Wedding day rituals

Udida Muhurat: Udida is black gram pulse and an integral part of Konkani culture. During the Udida Muhurat, the bride and the groom grind black gram and the significance of the ritual is to teach the couple about the nitty gritties of married life.

Kashi Yatra: During this ritual, the bride is supposed to act as if she is leaving all her worldly possessions and going to Kashi. Then her father convinces her to come back and not take that decision.

Mandap Puja: The groom goes to change into his wedding clothes and the bride arrives at the mandap with her mother. A puja is performed at the mandap and then the bride goes back to the dressing room.

This is then followed by the varmala, kanyadaan, kasthali, saptapadi and honti bhorche. Post these riyuals, the wedding is officially complete.

Security measures at the event locations have been compared to that provided for world leaders, with drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry. Of course, pictures have been hard to come by.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:03 IST