Sabyasachi’s palatial home is as beautiful as Sabyasachi lehengas. See inside pics

Sabyasachi Mukherjee became an iconic fashion designer thanks to his jaw-dropping Sabyasachi lehengas — Anushka Sharma’s unforgettable pink wedding lehenga is the epitome of bridal style goals. But now we have learned that he has a jaw-droppingly beautiful home, too. In an interview with Architectural Digest India, Sabyasachi gives a tour of his palatial new Calcutta mansion, and to call it stunning would be an understatement.

Not only is the Sabyasachi home surrounded by lush greenery via a blooming garden (featuring about 4,000 plants) that feels almost mythical in its beauty, it also perfectly represents everything that Sabyasachi embodies: Understated elegance, refined features, and a few hints of his signature rich, timeless aesthetics.

In the interview, Sabyasachi shares his living arrangements have come a long way since his “shoebox of a studio apartment for the last few years.” The new 7,250-square-foot house may include your typical celebrity home elements — walk-in closets, crystal chandeliers — but the designer property is anything but average. It is stunning from top to bottom: Ornate, floral, dramatic and stately, all at once, the antique look comes as no surprise. When we really think about it, Sabyasachi’s rich, romantic, elegant new-meets-old style effortlessly carries into his home.

Thanks to Instagram and Sabyasachi’s willingness to share photos of his life, we’ve been able to catch glimpses of his house, and it’s no surprise it is as beautiful as his breathtaking bridal lehengas. Sabyasachi’s unique art choices offer more visual interest to his fabulously vibrantly-coloured interiors.

Artworks at different eye levels, a mix of marble and wooden floors, rustic rugs, a charming staircase, woven furniture, high ceilings, large themed seating areas with floor pillows, endless paintings and sculptural chandeliers galore that would make anyone jealous — we feel cosy just looking at these photos of Sabyasachi’s home.

The home is evidence enough that mixing decor from a variety of eras isn’t just acceptable, it’s preferred. A jewelled chandelier hanging at the bottom of a teak staircase in the entrance lobby is one of many luxe elements of the mansion.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 18:48 IST