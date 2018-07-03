Sabyasachi is now making Western white wedding dresses as beautiful as his lehengas
Get ready to swoon, brides-to-be! Here’s a look at ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s innovative, unexpected take on classic white bridal gowns. Spoiler alert: These wedding dresses are all about sexy, unexpected details, interesting proportions, and vintage embellishments.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 03, 2018 18:23 IST
Fashion-forward brides look to established designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to ensure their wedding day amounts to a one-of-a-kind ‘wow’ moment in a ‘Sabyasachi lehenga’. The Kolkata-born designer is know for his undeniably romantic, embellishment-heavy bridal lehengas with architectural silhouettes and intricate embroideries. Now, Sabyasachi is diving deep into the world of Western white bridal gowns with his first-ever international wedding line.
I have always preferred tradition and classical nuances over trends and fashion when designing Indian bridal ensembles. My philosophy for international white weddings remains exactly the same. *** "Georgian Glory!": An intricately embroidered wedding gown with an elaborate tulle train, completely hand-embroidered with delicate, hand-made flowers in silk-floss, vintage lace-bits, crystals and Japanese cultured pearls. A piece of impossible couture- this outfit took 37 people more than 2900 hours to create. A white wedding gown exclusively created for Lane Crawford, Hong Kong. Image courtesy: Bikramjit Bose @thebadlydrawnboy #Sabyasachi #LaneCrawford @lanecrawford #LCDiscover #LCExclusive #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachixLaneCrawford #HongKong #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
Available exclusively through high-end retailer Lane Crawford in Hong Kong, Sabyasachi’s opulent and innovative collection made its Instagram debut on Sunday. Despite his lack of experience with white wedding dresses, Sabyasachi’s bridal creations are, as you’d expect, top-notch and effortlessly elegant.
The power of simplicity: A finely embroidered silk wedding dress with a delicate veil. A white wedding gown exclusively created for Lane Crawford, Hong Kong. Image courtesy: Bikramjit Bose @thebadlydrawnboy #Sabyasachi #LaneCrawford @lanecrawford #LCDiscover #LCExclusive #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachixLaneCrawford #HongKong #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
These gowns are designed with never-before-seen laces, incredibly delicate appliqués and jaw-dropping beadwork. Sabyasachi used stunning long trains, impressive texture plays, weightless volumes, soft colours (think barely-there nude and soft, cloudy greys) and decadent fabrics to create new-meets-old dresses that the modern bride’s wedding wardrobe simply cannot do without.
A hand-quilted ivory silk godet skirt and jacket is layered with delicately a hand-embroidered cropped singlet and tulle veil. Inspired by Mary Poppins and Edwardian fashion, this wedding ensemble romances history through a modern lens. Image courtesy: Bikramjit Bose @thebadlydrawnboy #Sabyasachi #LaneCrawford @lanecrawford #LCDiscover #LCExclusive #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachixLaneCrawford #HongKong #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
If you are seeking a romantic style with a European sensibility, these Sabyasachi wedding dresses might piqué your interest. There’s truly something for every bride: For the big day and all other festivities leading up to it. From an intricately embroidered wedding gown with an elaborate tulle train that’s wedding-day ready to a figure-hugging ivory silk godet skirt and jacket combo that screams ‘engagement party outfit,’ each piece in Sabya’s collection can last long after your wedding.
Destination weddings are the new buzz-word in the bridal circuit. Beach and resort weddings are creating a market for easy and nonchalant elegance. Pictured here is a finely hand-embroidered tulle slip dress with detailed fringing on the hem. Add on a delicate veil, tiny studded pearl earrings, a wind-swept chignon with a solitary camellia tucked behind your ear, and you are ready for an artsy, whimsical wedding by the sea. A white wedding dress exclusively created for Lane Crawford, Hong Kong. Image courtesy: Bikramjit Bose @thebadlydrawnboy #Sabyasachi #LaneCrawford @lanecrawford #LCDiscover #LCExclusive #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachixLaneCrawford #HongKong #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
For a sexier dressed-up moment, the bohemian bride will love the delicate lace embroidered details on a simple slip (complete with a flower-adorned veil).
Already planning your 2018 wedding? You won’t want to miss out on these fresh Sabyasachi white dresses: Non-traditional brides, these looks have your name written all over them.
The 1920s have always fascinated me. That era, for me, was the epitome of glamour. Bohemian artists, flapper girls, speakeasies- all became potent inspirations for design brands the world over when it came to evening wear. A tulle flapper gown in a shimmery column becomes a whimsical choice for a post-wedding dinner. Exclusively created for Lane Crawford, Hong Kong. Image courtesy: Bikramjit Bose @thebadlydrawnboy #Sabyasachi #LaneCrawford @lanecrawford #LCDiscover #LCExclusive #SabyasachixLaneCrawford #HongKong #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
