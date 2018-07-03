Sabyasachi is now making Western white wedding dresses as beautiful as his lehengas

Fashion-forward brides look to established designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to ensure their wedding day amounts to a one-of-a-kind ‘wow’ moment in a ‘Sabyasachi lehenga’. The Kolkata-born designer is know for his undeniably romantic, embellishment-heavy bridal lehengas with architectural silhouettes and intricate embroideries. Now, Sabyasachi is diving deep into the world of Western white bridal gowns with his first-ever international wedding line.

Available exclusively through high-end retailer Lane Crawford in Hong Kong, Sabyasachi’s opulent and innovative collection made its Instagram debut on Sunday. Despite his lack of experience with white wedding dresses, Sabyasachi’s bridal creations are, as you’d expect, top-notch and effortlessly elegant.

These gowns are designed with never-before-seen laces, incredibly delicate appliqués and jaw-dropping beadwork. Sabyasachi used stunning long trains, impressive texture plays, weightless volumes, soft colours (think barely-there nude and soft, cloudy greys) and decadent fabrics to create new-meets-old dresses that the modern bride’s wedding wardrobe simply cannot do without.

If you are seeking a romantic style with a European sensibility, these Sabyasachi wedding dresses might piqué your interest. There’s truly something for every bride: For the big day and all other festivities leading up to it. From an intricately embroidered wedding gown with an elaborate tulle train that’s wedding-day ready to a figure-hugging ivory silk godet skirt and jacket combo that screams ‘engagement party outfit,’ each piece in Sabya’s collection can last long after your wedding.

For a sexier dressed-up moment, the bohemian bride will love the delicate lace embroidered details on a simple slip (complete with a flower-adorned veil).

Already planning your 2018 wedding? You won’t want to miss out on these fresh Sabyasachi white dresses: Non-traditional brides, these looks have your name written all over them.

