Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:49 IST

Almost every Bollywood celebrity has upped their fashion game, with practically every star, be it the A-listers or the newcomers, having a stylist of their own. And while most celebrities share the same handful of stylists, more often than not somebody or the other stumbles and commits a sartorial sin. Be it airport looks, promotions, casual outings and more, here is the high and lowdown of Bollywood’s past week’s fashion scorecard. From Ananya Panday to Tara Sutaria, read on to find out which celebrity was the best and worst dressed this week:

Ananya Panday

Ananya looked like a complete stunner in a sequinned silver Halpern studio outfit. The dress had an asymmetrical hem showing off Ananya’s perfectly toned legs. Ananya wore matching silver strappy heels, no accessories, minimal make-up and had her hair down in waves. While the look was perfect, maybe Ananya could have dressed it up a bit more with the right hairstyle and make-up.

Tara Sutaria

Tara is busy promoting her upcoming film with Sidharth Malhotra, Marjavaan, and while Tara’s style is usually on point one of her looks from her recent outings was quite a dud. The actor wore a gorgeous blue floral printed skirt by Siddhartha Bansal. However the beige tank top and tassel necklace just washed down the whole look, the colour did nothing for Tara’s glowing skin tone. The actor wore minimal make-up and left her hair down in waves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena, who made her way to Melbourne for the unveiling of the trophies of the T20 World Cups - both men and women, rocked some great outfits in the past week. However, her glam look in a silver sequinned Michael Costello gown blew us over. Kareena wore the gown with its billowing bell sleeves and thigh-high slit with such grace and ease, she had her hair up in a tight bun, she wore strappy heels to finish her look. Her make-up was dewy, and dramatic silver shimmer adorned her eyelids.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat has been wearing a lot of Manish Malhotra for her Diwali outings, but unfortunately, we haven’t absolutely loved any of her looks. While Nushrat looked resplendent in the pale blue lehenga she wore recently, the styling was so off that despite everything, the look fell flat. The overdramatic sleeves of Nushrat’s top clashed with the flatness of her hair, and just somehow didn’t come together well.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been favouring a lot of Abu-Sandeep designs of late. The Kedarnath actor attended a talk with veteran journalist Barkha Dutt in a gorgeous white kurta-jacket combo by Abu-Sandeep’s Gulabo collection. The jacket and kurta had a combination of gota and colourful fabric as embellishments. Sara was as always in minimal make-up. She had her hair in bouncy waves and looked absolutely gorgeous in her simplicity. Orange Needledust juttis completed her look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter