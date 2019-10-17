Pati, Patni aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday turn showstoppers for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s latest bridal collection. PICS inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 17, 2019

The trio looked exquisite in the beautiful hand-embroidered outfits, that walked the thin line between modern and traditional Indian bridal wear, as they walked the ramp in Abu-Sandeep’s timeless designs.

Kartik, who will be enjoying the attention of both Ananya and Bhumi on screen, walked the ramp is a gorgeous white gota embellished kurta and pajama, over which he wore a hot pink embroidered sherwani, which had nature inspired elements scattered all over it. The actor sported the moustache he has been seen with in the posters of the movie.

PHOTOS: Pati, Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday walk for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s ASAL collection fashion show

The designers are known for their unique handiwork and eye for details, and it truly showed in the gorgeous pieces worn by Ananya and Bhumi.

Bhumi was dressed like the ever sanskari patni, her first outfit was an orange-peach lehenga choli with heavy embroidery, she wore the dupatta over her head, a huge choker decorated her neck. The actor also sported jhumkas and a maatha patti. For the second look of the night, Bhumi wore a violet lehenga in a similar style. She did indeed look like the quintessential Indian bahu.

Both of Ananya’s looks were clear winners, they were the perfect blend of traditional with modern, making her outfits must-haves for millennials. Her first look of the night was a black lehenga with a concept choli that had huge puffy sleeves.

While the top was heavily embroidered with multi-coloured embellishments, the lehenga had asymmetrical embroidery all over it, making for quite a unique look. She wore a maatha patti to complete her look. For her second look, Ananya wore a white and golden ensemble. The choli had highly dramatic ruffled sleeves and a halter-neck choli. The actor sported subtle makeup and huge earrings to complete her look.

