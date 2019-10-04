Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Tara Sutaria show how to style pink this season

fashion-and-trends

New trends and styles emerge every day. And while sporting the gorgeous hue of aspen gold, marigold yellow and millennial purple is still very on trend, the past week saw our Bollywood celebrities turn to different shades of pink. While some sported baby pink hues, others went for hot pink and fuchsia tones that are sure to garner eyeballs. From athleisure, formals, co-ords, well-tailored dresses, the leggy lasses of Bollywood flaunted their love for pink in all shapes and forms, which begs the question: Is the rosy hue back in style?

Get inspired by some of the coolest styles sported by our celebrities over the past week:

Priyanka Chopra

Starting off with our global dominator, desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who sported shades of pink, more than a few times while out and about promoting her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink.

Whether this was a happy coincidence, or a planned move given her movie’s title, only Priyanka knows.

The Quantico star sported the hue in different shades and styles, going for a casual printed floral dress, an embroidered traditional outfit, and a baggy, oversized suit too!

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary.

Tara Sutaria

The Student of the Year 2 actor was spotted wearing a bright pink co-ord suit with white strappy heels and white crop top as she flew out of Mumbai airport to promote her upcoming movie, Marjaavaan.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor also chose to sport the colour, she went for a baby pink skin-tight dress while promoting War, her film alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh fame actor Kiara Advani sported a hot pink co-ord athleisure set, she paired this with a white jacket, mirrored shades and an oversized black bag.

Tamannah

Tamannah looked resplendent in a hot pink kurti, garara and dupatta set from Faabiiana.

The actor had her hair in a neat bun, with a red bindi adorning her forehead. She wore huge earrings, which were the only accessory she sported.

