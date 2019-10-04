e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Tara Sutaria show how to style pink this season

From athleisure, formals, co-ords, well-tailored dresses, the leggy lasses of Bollywood flaunted their love for pink in all shapes and forms, which begs the question: Is the rosy hue back in style?

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:22 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
From athleisure, formals, co-ords, well-tailored dresses, the leggy lasses of Bollywood flaunted their love for pink in all shapes and forms, which begs the question: Is the rosy hue back in style?
From athleisure, formals, co-ords, well-tailored dresses, the leggy lasses of Bollywood flaunted their love for pink in all shapes and forms, which begs the question: Is the rosy hue back in style?(Instagram)
         

New trends and styles emerge every day. And while sporting the gorgeous hue of aspen gold, marigold yellow and millennial purple is still very on trend, the past week saw our Bollywood celebrities turn to different shades of pink. While some sported baby pink hues, others went for hot pink and fuchsia tones that are sure to garner eyeballs. From athleisure, formals, co-ords, well-tailored dresses, the leggy lasses of Bollywood flaunted their love for pink in all shapes and forms, which begs the question: Is the rosy hue back in style?

Get inspired by some of the coolest styles sported by our celebrities over the past week:

Priyanka Chopra

Starting off with our global dominator, desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who sported shades of pink, more than a few times while out and about promoting her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink.

 

Whether this was a happy coincidence, or a planned move given her movie’s title, only Priyanka knows.

The Quantico star sported the hue in different shades and styles, going for a casual printed floral dress, an embroidered traditional outfit, and a baggy, oversized suit too!

 

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary.

Tara Sutaria

 

The Student of the Year 2 actor was spotted wearing a bright pink co-ord suit with white strappy heels and white crop top as she flew out of Mumbai airport to promote her upcoming movie, Marjaavaan.

Vaani Kapoor

 

Vaani Kapoor also chose to sport the colour, she went for a baby pink skin-tight dress while promoting War, her film alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Kiara Advani

 

Kabir Singh fame actor Kiara Advani sported a hot pink co-ord athleisure set, she paired this with a white jacket, mirrored shades and an oversized black bag.

Tamannah

 

Tamannah looked resplendent in a hot pink kurti, garara and dupatta set from Faabiiana.

The actor had her hair in a neat bun, with a red bindi adorning her forehead. She wore huge earrings, which were the only accessory she sported.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:15 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Fashion and Trends