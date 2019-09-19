IIFA 2019 worst-dressed celebrities: Preity Zinta, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Urvashi Rautela fail to impress

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:32 IST

In India, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are treated with the same importance Hollywood gives to the Oscars. Celebrities, from Bollywood royalty to struggling newcomers still trying to find their footing in the industry, attend the award ceremony in hordes.

And this year too, as anticipated, at the 20th edition of IIFA 2019 in Mumbai, celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aayushmann Khurana, Radhika Apte, Aparshakti Khurana, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Preity Zinta, Nushrat Bharucha, Urvashi Rautela, Malavika Mohanan, Daisy Shah, and others graced the event to celebrate Bollywood and 20 years of IIFA.

It was a starry night, and the fashion quotient was sky high. Though many stars managed to stun us with their sartorial choices, plenty others made unforgivable faux pas that we just can’t ignore.

IIFA this year was a confusing event, with awards being given to movies that were released eons ago (Kaho Na Pyaar Hai? Chennai Express?), but all that can be ignored. However, the slouchy silhouette of Preity Zinta’s metallic gold Gauri and Nainika gown, the gaudy and dated embroidery on Genelia D’Souza’s dull silver Manish Malhotra gown, or for that matter Urvashi Rautela’s nude and white rose Dar Sara gown, embellished with feathers, was a clear siren for the fashion police. So here we are with the worst looks from IIFA 2019. Read on:

Preity Zinta:

Preity Zinta is a total ray of sunshine, but the shine of her Gauri and Nainika gown was too much for us to handle. While the actor looked beautiful as ever, the odd silhouette of the gown, and the weird shape in which the train of her dress fell, it appeared as though she was being followed by a misshapen golden curtain.

Genelia D’souza:

Genelia wore a dull silver Manish Malhotra gown, with a halter neck and thigh-high slit. From the silhouette to the colour, the gown did absolutely nothing for the gorgeous Genelia, and her jewellery, though minimal did nothing for the outfit.

Urvashi Rautela:

There are just too many things going on with Urvashi Rautela’s Dar Sara gown, the nude and white ensemble seemed to incorporate all the trends that ruled the runways in 2019, from feathers, embellishments, crystals, a gigantic and dramatic rose and a cascading train too! The only thing missing from the gown, was style. Rautela’s makeup was similar to how it always is, glossy lips, heavy eyeliner and contoured cheeks. She had her hair up in a tight top knot, but IIFA’s grand final showstopper didn’t manage to stun us.

Daisy Shah

There are some things that work better in theory, and not in reality, Daisy Shah’s dress is one of those things. The gorgeous glittering black fabric of her high-low Moes Shour gown, with a contrasting silver lining is what metallic dreams are made of. However, the dated silhouette, with the oh-so-boring high low hem completely took away from the beautiful fabric. Also, Daisy could have opted for a better pair of heels as opposed to her boring black pumps. As for her hair and makeup, passable.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni’s dress reminded us of the Barbie cake we’d eat as kids, her dress looked like it belonged to 2018, the heavy ruffles and layers of the dress didn’t do much for the lean actor’s figure. As for Mouni’s hair, maybe if she had let it down it would have looked better.

Tulsi Kumar:

Do we really need to explain why this is not a good look? Well for one, the gown looks so far away from being a part of Amit Aggarwal’s collection, that we did a double take, and are still reeling from the shock.

Except for the pure gorgeous handiwork which is synonymous with the designer, everything from the colour, silhouette and styling is wrong about the gown!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:47 IST