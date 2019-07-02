Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon show us how to rock the neon trend. See pics

Think green, pink, yellow, orange on an eye-catching billboard, then imagine wearing all of those shades and rocking them all like a boss! They’re psychedelic, interesting add-ons to your wardrobe, and go with almost everything, adding a bit of spunk to your overall look. From fashion to beauty, neon has a place everywhere.

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted in neon gymwear and has even experimented with a pink translucent bag that’s pretty much evergreen, but will find most popularity in the famous Mumbai monsoons. More recently, Sara was also seen in a neon green turtle-neck top in a picture shared by the actress and the other members of her new film’s crew for an Imtiaz Ali film.

Sara Ali Khan wore a lot of neon in one of her songs from her film, Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. From a cold shoulder top in neon green to neon pink nail paint to the skirt of a saree, it’s a neon party here.

Tara Sutaria was seen wearing this shade in an embellished gown for a fashion magazine. Interestingly, both Sara and Tara have worn the same gown with slightly different accessories for their shoots on different occasions.

Kriti Sanon sets a great example for a holiday avatar in a neon tank top that she wears with blue reflectors, against the backdrop of cool-blue waters during a beach holiday.

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja went her usual fashionista route to play dress up with her husband, Anand Ahuja, in a pink mid-length dress with tan-coloured shoes. Our take on this would be neon-shades on her finger or toenails. Alternatively, one could also try this look with a padded hairband that has been a staple on the runway since Prada popularised it at their SS19 showcase.

Sonam also wore a lime green gown with a shell-pink bustier which she wore for an evening event a few months ago. Speaking of lime green, a distant cousin of a neon green, remember the Giambattista Valli gown Deepika Padukone wore at Cannes this year?

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his quirky sense of style too, has worn a shade of neon at an event a few months ago. We loved the colour on Ranveer and the panache with which he carried his neon-yellow suit paired with white shades.

It’s not only clothes, however, that neon has found a place in in recent times. It’s a popular nail paint shade that stands out on the dullest of looks and probably even days. And who can forget the various shades on shoes, loafers and sliders?

When everyone’s wearing neon on their western wear, why should the classic Indian saree not get a mention? Here’s Kangana Ranaut in a neon green blouse with a printed saree that has kalamkari work overall.

As the season changes, the colours will find more acceptance with people on a larger scale. What do you love sporting the pop shades on?

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 17:32 IST