A shoe story: Flora, fauna, travel and more themes that are making Fizzy Goblet a fashion favourite

Fizzy Goblet, founded in 2014 by a spunky young designer Laksheeta Govil, is fast becoming a name synonymous with cool and quirky Indian footwear. From juttis to brogues to loafers and more, Fizzy Goblet has given a new meaning to traditional footwear that ladies across ages can sport. There’s a footwear solution for everyone who visits Fizzy Goblet’s brick and mortar store in Mumbai or finds them online. That’s not all, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many more too have been seen in a variety of these shoes.

This June, the brand has taken a step forward in making it an easy choice for birthday gifts too! No one can have too many shoes after all. Everyone from your mother to your best friend, to your sister would love owning the birthday box by Fizzy Goblet which includes fun items like a cool pair of shoes and a nailpaint shade you’ll love to wear. It’s happy feet all the way!

Available both online and in-store, the birthday box is available for INR 3600.

We recently spoke with the founder of Fizzy Goblet and asked her what we always wanted to know about this brand which first gained its popularity on Instagram and has gone on to win several hearts since.

What’s your key design inspiration that gives Fizzy Goblet its signature sense?

My inspiration is derived from nature and travels. Recently, we launched the Travel Trunk loafers and Summer Sorbet Sliders which are perfect for beach vacations and exploring cities. Inspired by one of my favourite cities - Paris, we created a Paris-themed jutti. The jutti has macaroon and River Sienne emblems and has become one of our most popular designs. It’s great to see people and customers share our love for travel! But alongside the fun of creating the designs, another major inspiration is the work of the artisans itself. The artisans create the jutti using centuries-old techniques that embody heritage and craftsmanship. The combination of traditional techniques and contemporary motifs and colours is what makes Fizzy Goblet the brand it is!

Juttis, loafers or brogues - which one’s your favourite?

That’s hard to say but my favourite varies depending on the occasion and mood. For dresses, I usually opt for a casual jutti if I feel like going for a classic look, but if I’m feeling a bit more preppy, I would opt for sneakers. How you feel can definitely sway your choice in footwear!

Help us put together a look for summer style for a young girl who has just begun her professional journey.

Summer calls for bright colours and statement pieces - the perfect go -o for the youthful girl! Wear a white shirt with cropped trousers and a bright blazer. The Butterfly Effect is a pair of our loafers that would go with any corporate attire yet maintain that youthful look due to its neutral base and mix of colours.

How can a busy lady look after her precious Fizzy Goblet purchase(s)?

It is as simple as can be, as Fizzy Goblet has you covered! A woman with little time on her hands just needs to store them in the dust bags and the pink trunk boxes that the shoes arrive in. However, if they do get a little dirty, a hand wash, water, and some cleansing are all that you need to get your shoes in perfect shape. Just follow the care card that comes with your purchase.

Your favourite Bollywood actress who also sports Fizzy Goblet accessories?

Fizzy Goblet has been lucky to have leading ladies of the industry sport our footwear. We are fortunate to say that Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor amongst others have been supporters of our brand. What we find really interesting is how each actress styles their shoes - they showcase their individual styles. For example, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Pandey are frequently spotted in our Summer Sliders, while Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan pair our juttis with easy-breezy kurtas.

We love seeing these fantastic women rocking Fizzy Goblet!

How was it working with both designer Payal Singhal and Alicia Souza? What was the most important aspect of your collaboration?

Collaborating with people always brings new light and perspective to what you’re doing. Working with both these talented ladies allowed me to see my products from a different viewpoint. Payal’s mind works in beautiful ways and we completely identify with her aesthetic of old world charm for the new age girl.

Are you a dog or a cat person? Can we hope to see any of your real-life influences on your shoe designs?

Rather than being a dog or cat person, I think I’m more of a peacock, parrot and butterfly person. You will definitely see plenty of designs with the motifs of these exotic animals. I have always loved the idea of incorporating animals I find mesmerising in my designs - we do have some super cute sneakers with pandas on them. I also love the idea of kittens and puppies and I’m open to exploring designs with those motifs for any upcoming designs.

What can a fan find when they unbox the Birthday Box.

The Birthday Box contains an array of really exciting things. The pair of juttis you purchase comes along with an OPI nail polish, a cute pouch and an adorable birthday card that comes in the beautiful packaging. It is a combination of all quintessential things needed for the perfect gift!

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:04 IST