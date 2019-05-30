Sara Ali Khan’s white kurta can be recreated at approximately Rs 2200. Get her look

Sara Ali Khan has established herself as a millennial style icon, with her elegant fashion sense. From designer labels to daily wear retail brands, Sara aces all the outfits she chooses to wear. The actor is credited with bringing back the kurta trend as she has been spotted wearing the attire time and again. The Kedarnath actor’s casual attires are easy to adapt and are extremely affordable. Her love for brands like Global Desi, Spring Diaries and Fizzy Goblet makes it an easy task to recreate her looks. Sara was recently spotted at two different locations wearing the most laidback kurta sets. The looks are hassle-free and can be styled right at home.

Sara wore a cream dress with pants from Global Desi, as a post-gym outfit. The set had floral embroidery detailing around the neck and a geometric pattern at the sides of the pants. The Simmba actor accessorised with multicoloured bangles and completed the look with a pair embroidered juttis.

During another outing, Sara was spotted wearing a printed suit with a dupatta. The blue kurta palazzo set had a motif print all over and was worn with a white floral dupatta. She styled the look with a pair of juttis and two chunky bracelets.

How to get the look

Kurtas are a versatile piece of ethnic clothing which can be worn with jeans, shararas, palazzos, churidars and salwars. There are a variety of prints, patterns and silhouettes available in the market for you to make the perfect choice. Light colours and simple prints are the way to go if you want to recreate Sara’s looks. Embroidered or monochrome juttis in bright shades are the perfect pick to style with white and other lighter shades of kurtas. However you can also wear kolhapuris in metallic colours or simple flats. Accessorise with chunky bangles and jhumkas to keep your look elegant and laidback.

First Published: May 30, 2019 15:38 IST