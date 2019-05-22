Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone wore the similar floral dress. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat has been spotted in many stunning summer looks. Be it a silk yellow crepe dress from Altuzarra, or a floral Sabyasachi saree, the Zero actor pulled off the looks with utmost grace and style. In a recent promotional appearance, Kaif was seen in a one-shoulder floral pastel pink Gauri & Nainika dress and she looked like spring. She kept it minimal with a simple hair-do and neutral make-up.



Deepika Padukone who stole the show with her gorgeous looks at Cannes 2019 was also seen in a similar Gauri and Nainika outfit sometime ago. The Padmaavat actor wore a different pattern though around the neckline and styled it much differently than Kaif. She did a side-parted bun but went for a similar neutral make-up. Florals and pastels are clearly a good choice this summer season.



Here are the top 5 celeb floral looks for inspiration:



First Published: May 22, 2019 14:16 IST