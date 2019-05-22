Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone wore the similar floral dress. See pics
Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone wore a similar floral dress by designer duo Gauri & Nainika but styled it differently. Take a look.fashion and trends Updated: May 23, 2019 09:00 IST
Actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat has been spotted in many stunning summer looks. Be it a silk yellow crepe dress from Altuzarra, or a floral Sabyasachi saree, the Zero actor pulled off the looks with utmost grace and style. In a recent promotional appearance, Kaif was seen in a one-shoulder floral pastel pink Gauri & Nainika dress and she looked like spring. She kept it minimal with a simple hair-do and neutral make-up.
Deepika Padukone who stole the show with her gorgeous looks at Cannes 2019 was also seen in a similar Gauri and Nainika outfit sometime ago. The Padmaavat actor wore a different pattern though around the neckline and styled it much differently than Kaif. She did a side-parted bun but went for a similar neutral make-up. Florals and pastels are clearly a good choice this summer season.
Here are the top 5 celeb floral looks for inspiration:
First Published: May 22, 2019 14:16 IST