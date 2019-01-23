Sara Ali Khan is refreshing in neon gym wear. See latest pics

Gym wear is no longer the boring polo-neck or round neck teeshirts with ill-fitted track pants or shorts if you prefer those. The trend has been changing over the years and some of our Bollywood stars are proof that these can be worn outside the gym too, say for travel and rock the airport looks too!

Sara Ali Khan stepped out of her gym looking so fresh that it will take away all the fatigue from your face when you look at her in the neon gunjee and shorts. She is carrying a flowery tote bag and her sneakers, in a dull pink, seem a perfect fit in this comfortable albeit summery fashion.

While her shorts are from Nike, her neon green gunjee aka tank top has caught our fancy. The interesting print on the tee is an emerging trend in the tee-shirt space with quotes, puns, pop-culture references and much more seen on tee-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and more now.

Take a look at Sara’s pictures below and get your style and workout inspiration before the summers return in full swing!

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 18:29 IST