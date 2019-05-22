Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria slay in the same green embellished gown. Who wore it better

Lime green seems to be the in-thing this season. With almost every Bollywood actress sporting this shade, it looks the colour is here to stay. Newbies Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday rocking this experimental colour, seasoned actors and fashionistas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor too have sported this shade in various blends, combinations and outfits. More recently, we saw Deepika Padukone in a Giambattista Valli gown walking the Cannes 2019 red carpet, looking every bit the diva that she’s best-known to be.

Interestingly, the contemporaries Sara and Tara have both worn not just lime green but also the same dress, a Swapnil Shinde creation at magazine shoots on different occasions.

This full-length dress with thigh-high slits on either end is embellished all over with sparkles. A halter-neck, the USP of this dress is its backless cut which brings out the oomph factor. Sara paired it with a red printed jacket by Beg Borrow Steal and a belt by Zara.

Tara, on the other hand, kept it simple with just the dress doing the talking for her on the magazine.

Both looks are easily doable and by and large depend on your taste, and probably your mood for the day. Even though the colour is largely a day choice, it’s silhouette makes it more of an evening wear. Our choice would be a sundowner or a cocktail party in summer.

Take a look:

First Published: May 22, 2019 15:08 IST