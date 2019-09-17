IIFA 2019: Radhika Apte, Rakul Preet, Radhika Madan, Richa Chadha show you how not to wear metallics

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:54 IST

Who doesn’t love glitter, shine, sparkle and metallics? And if one takes cue from last week’s Spring Summer collections that were unveiled at New York Fashion Week 2020, the overload of metallics was a clear sign of the trend that is sure to rule celebrity and ordinary wardrobes alike: metallics.

Leading couturiers like Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Siriano incorporated a lot of sequins, sparkles and metallics in their collections, and while those metallics stunned us, closer home the metallic showcase at the IIFA Rocks 2019 concert, in Mumbai, by some of our celebrities was the ultimate rain on our metallic parade.

Metallics need to be flattering, form fitting, almost like second skin, as not everyone can pull off highly structured suits, dresses or gowns in these shiny tones. Another important part of styling metallics is how your hair and makeup is, and given how attention grabbing metallics are, it’s always best to stick to simple makeup and hair, so that your dress truly shines. No pun intended.

In today’s day and age, when everybody’s sense of style seems to have conformed, metallics come as a welcome change, they add that edge to your look. But metallics aren’t for the faint hearted, the bold trend is sure to garner eyeballs, jealous ones if you look stunning, and mocking gazes if your look is a dud.

So we were mighty disappointed when actors Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Richa Chadha, Shalmali Kholgade and Rakul Preet Singh tried their hands at the upcoming trend, and failed to hit the mark. Just a few tweaks here and there, and had the looks been styled a bit better, in accordance to the actor’s personal style, it would have totally worked. But they just didn’t.

At the 2019 IIFA Rocks red carpet event, while Katrina Kaif stunned in her bordeaux red sequined gown, here are those of our silver screen goddesses who didn’t glitter as bright, and this is how not to wear metallics.

Be it Radhika Apte’s Gucci dress, Rakul’s ill-fitted golden Nauman Piyarji pantsuit, Radhika Madan’s Mint Blush Design’s gaudy gold vintage inspired dress or Richa Chadda’s blackish-gold Ruraksh Dwivedi gown, all the looks missed the mark.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:53 IST