New York Fashion Week 2020: A flurry of floaty fabrics presented in soft vibrant colours

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST

It won’t be a spring summer season minus the splash of vibrant hues mixing into each other. The recently concluded New York Fashion Week saw a flurry of floaty fabrics presented in soft vibrant colours, which dramatically diffused into each as models glided down the runway.

Oscar de la Renta showcased a flowy, floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, which had tints of peach and tangerine and Longchamp sent out an ombre dress cinched at the waist with a belt. Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi redefined the dégradé technique by sending out a series of theatrical ruffled ensembles in luscious faded hues.

A model presents a creation from the Oscar de la Renta collection during fashion week in New York. ( REUTERS )

Stylist Divyak D’Souza says, “Ombré as a technique on textiles has been around since the 19th century, so not sure we can call it a trend anymore, but it definitely seems to a big choice for a lot of designers this spring. There’s a certain freshness exuded when one bright colour blends into a tame colour. It’s suggestive of an ever-so-slight shift in mood, and you’d notice that even brands like Apple and Instagram use it for their branding.”

What was the crazy tie-dye of Spring Summer 19 has evolved into meticulously realised ombre this season. Designer Aniket Satam says, “It’s the perfect way to channel sophisticated boho or refined hippie-ness. The handcrafted imperfection along with the rigidity of degrade blending makes this more appealing for the luxury market. For Spring Summer 2020, people are experimenting with placement-based ombre and the garments are dyed post construction. It also gives the illusion of height and works for all body types.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:23 IST