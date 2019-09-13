March of metallics: Holographic shine and glittery sequins eclipse New York Fashion Week 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 13, 2019

Disco sparkle and shine-on fabrics refuse to fade out even for the coming seasons. One look at the Spring Summer 2020 collections and it’s hard to overlook heavy-duty sparkle. Bella Hadid was a vision in a glittery sequinned Ralph Lauren ensemble, Christian Siriano peppered his line-up with effusively ruffled metallic ensembles and Tommy Hilfiger presented a pair of silver pants paired with a glittery halter top.

Bella Hadid was a vision in a glittery sequinned Ralph Lauren ensemble. ( KENA BETANCUR/ AFP )

Designer Tom Ford - always the bellwether of New York Fashion Week redefined luxe with his inimitable glossy take on the decadent evening glamour.

Sparkly ensembles by Tommy Hilfiger at NYFW 2020. ( Caitlin Ochs/ Reuters )

Stylist Edward Lalrempuia observes that today designers are trying to interpret myriad personality types and there isn’t a specific genre of women they want to address. “Today each woman wants to dress differently and the overall thought process is towards embracing one’s individuality. Having said that, foil is not a summer-friendly fabric and hence a no for summer as it’s not breathable. However, it’s a matter of personal choice if one wants to step out in a pair of shine-on pants for an evening outing, provided there’s ample air conditioning,” says Edward.

Bella Hadid sports a moulded plastic crop top by Tom Ford, an homage to YSL’s breastplates. ( FRANK FRANKLIN II/ AP )

It’s hard to miss the ‘90s grunge effect permeating the style landscape. Stylist Akshay Tyagi sees the foil fabric as a strong nod to the future dressing. “I see a major pop of jewel tones and a celebration of retro glamour though interpreted with an of the moment flourish,” says Akshay.

Also, the Spring Summer 20 lines saw an interesting mix of street and chic in terms of runway styling, for example Tibi teamed a skinny jumper with a pair of silver pants. While this off-kilter styling may look cool on the runway, it may not be everyone’s cup of cappuccino. Stylist Raghav Tibrewal cautions, “As much as I like metallics personally but I’d suggest either go street or chic as only a few people could blend both together.”

