Shraddha, Chitrangada, Sonakshi show you how not to wear florals

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:35 IST

Florals were super on trend last year, and are slowly crawling back into the wardrobes of Bollywood celebrities, who, let’s admit it, set the tone for fashion in India. Ever since co-ords, monotone outfits, stripes and solids happened, florals became a distant memory. But of late a lot of celebrities have been sporting floral embroidered and printed outfits while they are out and about town.

However, not everyone has managed to nail the look, here are the looks by some of our beloved celebrities that could use a bit of oomph.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha revealed the fashionista in her as Saaho promotions ensued. The actor was better styled and dressed for most of the promotional events than she has ever been. Shraddha gave her simple, girl-next-door image a toss for a more classy and evolved look. And she was doing so well, until a few misses that just couldn’t be missed. The actor, who was promoting her upcoming movie Chhichhore, recently wore an outfit that missed the mark completely.

Shraddha paired a high-waisted skirt with a green floral printed bouse, which, no offense, really resembled vintage gift wrapping paper. And instead of lifting the look with bright heels, Shraddha paired her outfit with white pumps, which just made it more dull.

Another floral outfit of Shraddha’s that failed to make a mark was her lime yellow Black Halo dress. Shraddha paired canary yellow heels with her outfit which just looked off, and though the print is gorgeous, it doesn’t go with the lime yellow. Maybe if Shraddha had her hair in loose curls and a bright lip, it would liven up the look.

Chitrangada

Chitrangda was recently spotted wearing a pale yellow anarkali with floral print by designer Mrunalini Rao. The chiffon dress looked like a dud on the usually well-dressed actor. The print was quite unattractive and resembled a bedsheet since it was spread all over the dress. Had it been limited to the bottom of her outfit, it would have still been better, but the combination of yellow with hot pink just looked very gaudy.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi’s style is generally very boho chic and edgy, so when she tones it down, it really doesn’t do her justice. This Hemant and Nandita co-ord set gets a thumbs down, simply because it’s too plain and boring and the lace and print remind one of the old crocheted table spreads. The look could have easily been improved with a change of shoes, a brighter colour as opposed to the dull beige Sonakshi is wearing, some big earrings and a bright lip.

Nushrat Bharucha

The July Issue Online co-ord crop top and skirt set worn by Nushrat is not exactly the best floral print. There’s polka dots and florals, and while it’s cool to mix prints, you shouldn’t have both prints on the same piece of clothing! There’s just way too many colours on Nushrat’s outfit, and the crocs just take everything downhill.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:31 IST