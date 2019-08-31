Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon: Take cue from these celebrities on how to sport the co-ordinated look

fashion-and-trends

Kriti Sanon was recently trending on social media for a look she sported on the cover of a magazine. Kriti looked her dewy-best in a midriff-baring bright yellow co-ord set, and she had all of social media swooning over her.

Co-ord sets are on trend right now, be it matching crop top and skirt combos, pant suits, or trousers, palazzos, pants, shorts, jackets, you name it. And as expected, Bollywood celebrities from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have been flaunting their co-ordinated style.

Here are some of the coolest co-ord sets that our favourite Bollywood celebs have been flaunting.

Kriti Sanon

For the cover of a magazine, Kriti was seen in a mustard yellow co-ord set. Kriti looked stunning in the midriff-baring, turtleneck crop top, that was paired with matching mustard yellow pants. The Lukka Chhuppi actor’s look was accented with gold accessories and a beachy-waves hairdo.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood’s original fashionista Sonam Kapoor has been flitting around town for the promotions of her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, and for the first day of promotions Sonam was seen in a Dice Kayek co-ord formal jacket skirt set. The actor paired this with a fire orange turtleneck and reddish-orange patent boots, and completed the look with a blue S’UVIMOL bag. Wearing minimal makeup and jewellery, the actor did her hair up in a classic 60’s style bouffant bun.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one half of the most-stylish Bollywood couple, so it is only natural for her to always be on top of the fashion game. While the long-legged lass is often seen in co-ord sets, her look during a casual outing in London has won us over. The actor was at her minimal best as she donned a tan-coloured hoodie and cargo pant co-ord set by Nike. She paired her co-ord set with a black crop top, black sneakers, a black fanny pack, that she slung across her chest, and black microsunnies. The actor was also carrying a brown Birkin and had her hair up in a sleek bun.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s style has taken the minimal route for a while now, for her casual outings the actor is usually spotted in muted colours and no makeup. But when it comes to promotions, Alia goes all out! And for the 2019 Critics Choice Award, Alia wore the most gorgeous, yet understated deep blue co-ord set. The Flor et.al co-ordinated piece included high-waisted, bell-bottomed pants which was paired with a matching bishop-sleeved top. We approve!

Sarah Ali Khan

When it comes to fashion trends, how can millennial fashion icon Sara Ali Khan be far behind? The young Pataudi has a great combination of blessed genetics and an acquired personal style, that allow her to pull off a simple cotton suit with the same panache as she does a glitzy sequinned mini. So when it comes to co-ords, her uber-kitschy yet fashionable co-ord hoodie and trouser set has to be on the list. First sported by Sara for the promotions of Simmba, the jumpsuit made a comeback in a post on Sara’s Instagram feed where she sweetly teases Ibrahim, her brother.

