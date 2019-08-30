Kriti Sanon is a vision in yellow on latest magazine cover

fashion-and-trends

Actor Kriti Sanon is known for her girl-next-door image since her first film and the Luka Chuppi actor has come a long way in terms of her style evolution. From short dresses and gowns to edgy co-ords and street wear, the Raabta actor is one of the significant style icons as far as the millennials are concerned. Sanon has been seen in a range of films where she has portrayed all kinds of roles be it a middle-class girl struggling for her identity and fighting for what she wants to a modern city girl who lives by her own rules. This year, Sanon is experimenting with her looks by trying a range of silhouettes, patterns and her style is appearing to be versatile, chic and dramatic. In a recent magazine cover shoot, Sanon is looking stunning in a mustard yellow co-ord outfit featuring a turtle neck and she is clearly setting a way for the upcoming winter season for those who like to keep it edgy.







Sanon, who has been entertaining audiences with demure roles, is now unleashing her sensually glamorous side on Filmfare magazine’s digital issue cover. She wore nude eye makeup and balanced the look by choosing a subtle peach lip colour.Featuring the sensual version of her, the cover addressed the star as ‘Red Hot Showgirl’. Meanwhile, Kriti sharing the look on her Instagram handle, wrote, “Filmfare Covergirl.”

Praising the actor’s sultry looks her ‘Dilwale’ actor Varun Dhavan commented with a fire emoji on her post. Meanwhile, the actor’s latest outing ‘Arjun Patiala’ released on Friday. She will be seen next in ‘Panipat’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.



The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.





