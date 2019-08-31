Ira Khan, Genelia D’souza, Dhvani Bhanushali: Celebrities we spotted this week who could try upping their style quotient

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood celebrities have to live up to some seriously crazy standards, be it their professional choices or personal life. They are constantly under the radar of their fans, haters and the media. But given how many eyeballs they garner, one would expect them to be at their fashionable best at all times, and we all know that doesn’t always happen. Here are some of the most questionable fashion choices made by our beloved celebs over the past week.

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira has been grabbing headlines for a while. The starkid with directorial aspirations was recently spotted outside a venue as she headed for an event. While Ira may have been trying to go for edgy, her choice of clothing made her resemble Xena, the warrior princess. Ira wore a cutout leather dress that was not only unflattering on her petite frame, but also questionable in terms of the styling around it. Ira’s open sandal and sock combo got her no extra points, and her makeup, smokey eyes and red lips, just pushed the already bad look, over the edge.

Ileana D’cruz

The usually well-styled Ileana D’cruz was recently spotted during an outing looking quite unkempt, the actor wore a loose white top with a pair of ill-fitted jeans. She accessorized her look with a blag bag, some chains and what appears to be denim peep-toes. The overall bagginess of her outfit makes it a no-no!

Isha Koppikar

Former actor Isha Koppikar has been off the radar for a while now, so you’d think that the one-off public appearances where she is photographed would have her take some effort in her outfits. Alas, no! Isha was spotted outside a venue wearing ripped white jeans with a black t-shirt with a giant embellished teddy bear. While the outfit wasn’t exactly horrible, it was the accessories that were cringe-worthy. The actor wore a huge bulky, multi-coloured fanny pack around her waist and chose silver sandals as her footwear. The fanny pack was so huge it could have easily been a normal bag. A definite no-no!

Dhvani Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has been making headlines thanks to her songs in Saaho and Batla House, and while we are in love with the singer’s melodious voice and sweet face, the singer’s outfit choices are quite questionable.

During the promotions of Saaho on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, Dhvani was seen sporting a green plaid co-ord suit set. And although we absolutely love co-ords, the piece that Dhvani wore was quite the abomination. To begin with, the green and plaid made the outfit resemble a traditional lungi, and although the Psycho Saiyan singer wore a teal top, she decided to go with lavender heels, throwing the outfit completely out of whack!

Genelia D’souza

On a recent outing with husband Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker friend Sajid Khan, Genelia was spotted in a ghastly outfit. While the former actor made her comeback to the ramp only last week, when she walked as the showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, it seems she ran all out of style. The actor wore a pair of loose tan shorts, with a printed green top and green closed shoes. There are so many things wrong with her outfit, we don’t know where to begin, but one thing is for certain, the look is a complete no-no!

