Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Genelia D’Souza turns showstopper for Saroj Jalan after 5 year hiatus

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:20 IST

Leaving every one stunned at Lakme Fashion Week, Genelia D’Souza grabbed eye-balls while making a comeback on the ramp after five years.

The actor, who is married to Riteish Deshmukh, graced the ramp as the showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan.

Genelia ccessorized her look with a long metallic neckpiece and earrings. With smoky eyes and beachy waves ( IANS )

Clad in a red lehenga with golden embroidery and zari work, the actor proved to be a perfect eye-candy for the show. Accessorizing her look, the actor can be seen wearing long metallic neckpiece and earrings. With smoky eyes and beachy waves, Genelia left all the hearts fluttering.

Saroj showcased some of her unique designs from her wedding collection titled ‘Banji Bridal Couture.’

Apart from this, the couple also stole the limelight with their flawless chemistry and stunning looks as they walked the ramp for designer Disha Patil.

Genelia looked vibrant and breezy in a floral sari dress, pairing it well with matching sneakers. Keeping a suttle makeup with a high pony, she set the temperature soaring. Grabbing eyeballs with his walk, the doting husband was seen sporting a casual look.

Disha Patil showcased her collection titled ‘The Interpretation of Love’ comprising pastel colour dresses and gowns.

The Lakme Fashion Week this year, which had 16 designers showcasing their collection, has been conceived and created with a vision to “Redefine the future of fashion and integrate India into the global fashion world.”

The event is organised twice every year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

