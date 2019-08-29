Style Trends 2019:Tie-dye gets a bold twist

fashion-and-trends

There’s no rivalling the trans-seasonal appeal of the timeless shibori prints. The dexterously realised tie-dye craft which was earlier considered auspicious in certain communities, is now on its way to global domination. International designers have reinterpreted bandhini in a young, hippie and contemporary format - be it designer Raf Simons’ tribute to Jaws at Calvin Klein or Proenza Schouler offering a sophisticated take on it.

Back home, designer Surily Goel continues with her tie-dye narrative this season by presenting it in a resort format and the ongoing fashion week in Mumbai saw designers like 11.11 / eleven eleven, Saaksha & Kinni and Punit Balana toying with it. “Bandhini is such a beautiful technique and I have seen my grandmom doing bandhej at home which makes me even more emotionally attached to it. It is so intricate, beautiful and versatile,” says Punit.

Stylist Kshitij Kankaria hails it as artisanal with a luxe quality. “The micro dots realised in rich silk dyed with hues like deep blue, monochromes and maroon radiate a luxe appeal,” says Kankaria.

Artisanal Bohemia

Designer Surily Goel who has long been the proponent of this trend links it with tribal folklore. “I see it as India’s answer to polka dots. It’s a reflection of culture, colours and textiles,” says Surily.

Mix and match

Bandhini prints are a classic and could be mixed up depending on one’s mood or the occasion. With a few styling tweaks, one could either be a Coachella hipster or a boisterous bride at a destination wedding. Stylist Eshaa Amiin sees it as a cool festive go-to look - be it in a placement-oriented format or as an all-over print.

“Designers like Nupur Kanoi have made it relevant in spaces like resort and destination weddings. On the other hand, an Anita Dongre shibori ensemble works for a Diwali pooja. If I were to pull off a resort piece then I’d team it with beaded tribal jewellery and if my choice of ensemble is in bridal space then I’d accessorise it with a traditional statement choker,” says Eshaa.

A guide to rock Bandhni Team a shibori kaftan with a statement tribal jewellery neckpiece and a pair of flats.

Layer a muted khadi ensemble with a bold print tie-dye scarf to add a pop of colour.

Complement a shibori lehenga scarf with a gym racer-back crop top and a belt bag tp make it glam-leisure.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 18:45 IST