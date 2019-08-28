Style Trends 2019: Fashion’s thumbs up to plus size

fashion-and-trends

We have been ignoring plus size fashion in India since decades. However, now Indian fashion seems like to be making plus size offerings mainstream. Designer Sabyasachi’s latest bridal campaign featured a plus size model. Similarly, Victoria’s Secret also signed up Lane Bryant, a plus size model to promote their lingerie. Wendell Rodricks, also came out with a line for plus size women and included Mona Varonica Campbell a trans plus size model in his showcase. This season at a fashion week in Mumbai designer Rina Dhaka showcased a body positivity collection.

In fashion, there was a time when plus size pieces did not make it to the burgeoning Indian retail space as it was harder to rationalise a model wider in shape strutting on the runway. However, over the years, there’s a the wave of curve-friendly offerings tailor-made for full-figured women. From international designers such as Christian Siriano to high-street online portals such as ASOS - there’s an influx of especially curated lines keeping all shapes in mind.

This has forayed into India as well with brands such as ALL and H&M launching the same. It’s commendable how many designers are breaking the stereotypes when it came to shapes.

“Most buyers are not size zero and so designers started exploring this vertical and are now catering to body types that are heavier than what’s shown on the runway. As designers cater to full-figured body types, they have come up with anti-fit clothing, athleisure pieces and boho dresses,” says stylist Esha Amiin. Wondering why designers took time to fill in this void. “It’s a movement now. This is what people want today, it’s more about reality than aspirational value. There is no superficiality. Also, body positivity is important today. Youngsters have role models and to achieve that body, they are starving themselves which has to change. Back then, people had a different perception of beauty and when a model walked the runway that’s what people wanted to see – more aspirational than reality. Runway presentations were about cool and fashionable clothes donned by sexy models and that’s why there has been a gap when it comes to body positivity,” explains designer Rina Dhaka, who recently did a show with pluz size real women.

However, designer Wendell Rodricks who has been designing for different body types for years now (1988) says it’s a trend that designers have started following without the understanding of emotions and needs. “Plus sizes, inclusive fashion are on the trend. But how many people believe it and walk the talk? I have been doing it since 1988. To be honest many designers are hitching onto the bandwagon for the hype and the trend. Eventually, it’s up to the public. If the buyer is into eco-conscious, sustainable, voluptuous, etc ....Now every designer wants to cash in on a trend of plus sizing. For them it’s money. Not real Indian women’s emotions and needs,” he confesses.

