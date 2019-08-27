Style Trends 2019: Interesting interplay of sheer and texture

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:36 IST

In 1959, when Marilyn Monroe sang I Wanna Be Loved By You, she wore a see-through, silver sequined dress that became quite a rage. She said, ‘The body is meant to be seen, not all covered up.’ True to the fashionista’s word, an interesting interplay of transparency and opacity – is making rounds in the fashion spectacle this season. From skin bearing sheer panelled dresses accentuated with feather to fantastical lace dresses and separates, this diaphanous fabric has made a mark on the global runways.

From Valentino to Victoria Beckham,Roksanda Ilincic to Ralph and Russo, Pallavi Mohan to Anita Dongre sheer in myriad forms has been used to construct panoply of ensembles this season. Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt have all joined the bandwagon of this ecstasy and psychedelic trend.

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show in Paris. ( REUTERS )

Burgeoning in Indian high-street and luxury sector both, this trend is feminine, sensual, romantic and classic. However, getting it right is tricky say designers. “The most important attribute to consider when it comes to acing sheer is the innerwear. It can make or break a look. Don’t wear the same sheer fabric inner, avoid a net bralet with a mesh top – go for Lizibizi or knit inners. Also, make sure that the quality of the inner fabric is good,” explains designer Shruti Sancheti. Agreeing to this designer Pallavi Mohan adds, “The length of the inner is equally important. A mid-thigh inner works well or a short dress but not for a long one. Also, the fit of the bralet or lower should be good. One can wear a lace bra or a sports bra below a sheer top.” Best sheer fabrics one should go for are organza, tulle, chanderi, net and lace.

Deepika Padukone

Moreover, the colours used inside a see-through top should be thought through. “If the top is detailed with embroidery or prints, the inner should be cohesive to it. The easiest is to go tone on tone while layering the inner, in case you are up to experimenting, trying prints or textures underneath,” suggests Sancheti.

If not a full sheer dress, one can go for transparent accents and separates similar to the likes of Ralph and Russo and Alexandre Vauthier. “Sheer accents can be balanced with sheer sleeves or neckline rather than an all-transparent look. Make sure you wear the right kind of sheer on the right occasions. A sheer dress won’t work for an office look, but is perfect for an evening out. A lace blouse will work for a more formal style,” adds Mohan.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 15:36 IST