Lakme Fashion Week 2019: LFW Winter/Festive 2019 ends on high note

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:01 IST

The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 ended with much pomp and glamour. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the curtains down as she walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale of the bi-annual fashion event that completed 20 years.

Donning a matte black, layered gown, the actress looked a vision in black as she strutted on the ramp amid a grand set which looked no less than a castle.

The designer presented shimmery evening gowns, jumpsuits, skirts and dresses in solid colours like powder blue, black, brown, green. Floral motifs, 3D floral embellishments, frills and sequins dominated the collection. There was a strong hint of a shine, shimmer and botanical-inspired embroideries. The rubber boots which the designer paired with almost all the outfits were definitely a hit.

The final day of LFW 2019 on Sunday also saw National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut close the show for designer Disha Patil, wearing a powder blue embellished lehenga-choli with a one-sided extended shoulder drape.

Patil’s collection comprised occasion wears. There were motifs and patterns of the Kilim or Persian rugs that were woven into the garments. Origami drapes added glamour to the shoulders and necklines of the garments. Colours ranged from ivory, powder blue, teal and peach. A variety of options for the lehengas, cholis and dupattas, asymmetric, long, choli and off-shoulder top with pants and skirt were also spotted.

Designer Punit Balana launched his collection called “Rabari” which was an ode to textiles and embroidery done by the Rabari women.

Shilpa Shetty turned showstopper for the show. She was wearing a shimmery lehenga with a mirror work halter choli. There was a heavily-embroidered skirt and shirt in blacks, black and white spaghetti strap maxi, lehengas and sarees with mirror work cholis. There were Bandhani for lehengas, saris, kaftans, trapeze top with skinny pants and jacket teamed with a full-flared skirt and shirt in bright yellow colour.

Making a comeback on the ramp after five years, Genelia Deshmukh turned showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan. Genelia was wearing a heavily embellished, red ankle-length lehenga, blouse, dupatta, teamed with a jacket and saree. Jalan’s line included fluid panelled skirts, statement embroidered coats with multi- materials and panelled belts. The pieces had fitted waist line and flared hems. The highlight was corseted blouses.

Debuting on the ramp was actor Vijay Varma who strutted for Mumbai based men’s wear label Tisa in an all-black kurta and churidar, teamed with a sequined jacket.

Actress Malaika Arora made an appearance in a plunging neckline, fitted choli with giant, layered, fan sleeves and a slinky, rose, embroidered marsala, high-slit long skirt for designer Diya Rajvir.

Soha Ali Khan, looked regal as she walked for designer Kavita Agarwal in a beige lehenga, choli and dupatta - all heavily embellished with golden and deep green.

Veteran Shabana Azmi walked for designer Kaveri in a black and white layered kurta teamed with a pink pleated dupatta with white frills.

Esha Deol made an appearance with her two-year-old daughter, Radhya Takhtani, for Hamleys.

Actress Urvashi Rautela walked for Pink Peacock by designer Masumi Mewawalla. She was donning an embroidered, sky blue gown with a cape.

