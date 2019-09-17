Red Alert! Katrina Kaif stuns in red Julien MacDonald gown at IIFA 2019. Here are the actor’s best looks in the colour

fashion-and-trends

Katrina Kaif is easily one of the most stylish Bollywood actors, and while she doesn’t chase trends, her fashion choices still have a lot of range.

Katrina knows exactly what works for her, but that doesn’t stop her from experimenting with new styles. She manages to stay stylish without straying too far from her comfort zone, and always looks at ease in whatever she wears, which isn’t something one can say for many. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor manages to pull off both, bold and simple looks, with equal panache.

The 36-year-old has the confidence and elegance to carry off anything, be it Indian traditional or western. Her lean frame and unique features enable her to pull off everything, from a saree to a bodycon dress, a bikini to a lehenga, from couture to casual.

And on Monday, at the 2019 IIFA Rocks red carpet event in Mumbai, Katrina did it again. The Bharat actor was a vision in a glistening, bordeaux red, sequinned gown with a plunging neckline. The backless gown had sheer panels and a thigh high slit, and while all of that looked amazing, it was the unique pointy, highly structured shoulder pads of the dress that truly won us over.

Katrina’s makeup included a subtle reddish, smokey eye and nude lips, so as to not take away from her gorgeous gown. The actor wore a ruby studded flower ring, her fingernails painted with black. A pair of hoops adorned her ears, and the Bharat actor’s hair was left in her signature poker straight style. And it worked perfectly with her gown.

This isn’t the first time the stunner has stunned us with her fashion choices, and Katrina in red is a vision to behold. Red, it seems, is one of the constants in the actor’s wardrobe, and she often picks the colour for her red carpet appearances. Here are the times the Zero actor wowed us with her gorgeous gowns, sarees and more, all in the bloody hue.

Katrina, who was awarded Hindustan Times Trendsetter of the Year 2019 at the HT Style Awards, picked red again, and looked like an absolute vision in a red Ester Abner gown.

At the Hello Awards, where she won Popular Choice Award for Zero, Katrina donned red again....

And again at the Vogue awards.

Who can forget her gorgeous red Manish Malhotra lehenga at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Anand Ahuja? Red is truly the shade for Katrina.

