Festive Look: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon flaunt their saree style for Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:10 IST

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai home, Antilia, and several celebrities were spotted at the do.

In attendance were celebrities, Bollywood and otherwise, including the Bachchan family (Amitabh, Jaya and Abhishek), Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

On the other side of the sea link, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita hosted a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration too, and Katrina Kaif made an appearance there too with her sister Isabella, who is set to debut with Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma. Other actors who had their own celebrations included Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre.

And when A-listers make it to any event, they make sure they are dressed their best, and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations graced by celebs across Mumbai were no different. All the celebrities were dressed to the nines, and while the gents stuck to traditional kurtas and bandhgalas, there are always a lot of variations for ladies, but this time, the saree dominated the scene. Here are some of the best saree looks that celebrities sported this Ganeshotsav. Get inspired!

Alia Bhatt

Alia entered the Ambani premises with Ranbir Kapoor, and the Raazi actor chose a simple printed Manish Malhotra saree. The saree had a gold gota border, and she teamed it with a hot pink blouse. The actor had her hair open and wore huge gold earrings to complete her look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina stunned in an embroidered, peach Anamika Khanna concept saree. A sheer embroidered cape completed Katrina’s outfit, the actor wore jhumkas and left her hair open.

Kriti Sanon

Manish Malhotra’s shimmery sequinned saree has been seen on almost every leading lady, including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Daisy Shah, and now, Kriti Sanon. Kriti, wore a white saree with silver badla work by Manish Malhotra. Paired with a backless blouse, the actor had her hair up in a bun and wore a gajra, to add that festive touch. She completed her look with huge earrings.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her residence with her husband Raj Kundra and her son. Shilpa wore a stunning yellow, Bandhani printed Punit Balana saree, which had a belt and scalloped pallu. The blouse had bishop sleeves, Shilpa wore a choker and a traditional Maharashtrian nose ring to complete her look. What made this even cuter, was that the whole family wore matching outfits. Shilpa also walked as the showstopper for Balana at LFW 2019 recently.

Natasha Poonawalla

Manish Malhotra was the designer for the night it seemed with many celebrities donning his pieces.And the Manish Malhotra sequinned saree made another appearance at the Ambani party, when socialite and fashionista Natasha Poonawalla walked in wearing a sea green version of the number. Natasha had her hair in a low bun, wore huge studs in her ears and a sat-lada in gold and emerald around her neck, and like always, she looked stunning.

